Sixty North Gold Announces Increase of Non-Brokered Financing

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE:SXTY, OTC:SXNTF, FSE:2F4) (the “Company” or “Sixty North”) – Sixty North is pleased to announce that its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units (the “Units”) announced on August 14, 2019, has been over-subscribed and will be increased to 6,360,000‬ Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $318,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Offering. In the event that the common shares of the Company trade at a closing price greater than $0.30 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company may deliver a notice to the Warrant holders that they must exercise their Warrants within the next 30 days, or the Warrants will expire.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to finance further exploration expenditures over the next 12 months on the Mon Gold Property, Northwest Territories, and to provide the Company with working capital for general and administrative expenses.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal exploration target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit the Company’s website at www.sixtynorthgold.com.

