Renforth Resumes Drilling at New Alger

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR, OTC:RFHRF) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed on Renforth’s wholly owned New Alger gold property, located in the Cadillac Mining Camp in northwestern Quebec. This program will drill several longer holes across the Cadillac Break, through the Piché volcanics and into the Pontiac sediments, further exploring the first, where Renforth recently discovered new gold occurrences, and getting deeper pierce points within the Piché, which hosts the existing identified mineralization on the property. The Company is pleased to have the support of shareholders in funding the Company in December 2019, those funds are being used to increase our knowledge and the value of New Alger.

Results will be reported on as they are obtained.

Renforth held its’ Annual General Meeting pursuant to the notice which was given, >30% of the outstanding shares were voted at the meeting in support of management’s recommendations. Renforth would like to thank those shareholders who took the time to vote.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a “Qualified Person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances’ additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

