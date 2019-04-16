Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For Q1 2019 Update

Gold

Argonaut Gold announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 results after market close on May 1, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on May 2, 2019.

Argonaut Gold First Quarter Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q1 Conference Call Information

Toll Free (North America):

1-888-231-8191

International:

1-647-427-7450

Conference ID:

8393915

Webcast:

www.argonautgold.com

Q1 Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free Replay Call (North America):

1-855-859-2056

International Replay Call:

1-416-849-0833

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on May 2, 2019 until 11:59 pm EDT on May 9, 2019.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

Click here to read the whole Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) press release.

