Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date For Q1 2019 Update

Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 operating results, financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis after market close on May 1, 2019.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter operating and financial results at 9:00 am EDT on May 2, 2019. Argonaut Gold First Quarter Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast: Q1 Conference Call Information Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 International: 1-647-427-7450 Conference ID: 8393915 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com Q1 Conference Call Replay: Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056 International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833 The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 pm EDT on May 2, 2019 until 11:59 pm EDT on May 9, 2019. About Argonaut Gold Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

