Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Ontario. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential for additional nickel sulphide mineralization and to enhance the size and grade of the Kenbridge Deposit.

A total of 2,700m of drilling has been completed to date. The first 3 drill targets have been completed (drill holes KB26-207, KB26-208 and KB26-209 outlined on Figure 1). Samples have been delivered to AGAT Labs in Thunder Bay for analysis. Assays are pending for hole KB26-209. The drill rig is currently drilling the 4th drill hole KB26-210. This hole is designed to be drilled below the existing shaft bottom to test for the depth extension to the deposit.

Reported in this release are the results from the 2nd infill drill hole KB26-208. Results from the hole confirm both A and B zones were intersected as outlined in Table 1 below. Zone A was intersected from 571.5m to 574.5m drill depth and returned 0.68% Ni, 0.28% Cu over 3.0 metres. Zone B was intersected from 580.5m to 591.5m drill depth. Results were 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu over 11.0 metres including 2.0 metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu. Drill core intersection widths are estimated to be between 65 and 80% true width.

Fig 1: Long section of Kenbridge deposit showing drilling targets. Completed or holes in progress are outlined in red circles.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp stated, "We are very encouraged by the latest drill results from the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. Intersecting 11.0 metres of 1.05% Ni and 0.33% Cu, including a high-grade interval of 2.0 metres grading 4.79% Ni and 1.25% Cu and a high-grade interval of 3.5 metres grading 2.87% Ni and 0.81% Cu helps us confirm continuity of significant nickel-copper mineralization in this part of the system. These results strengthen our confidence in the project's potential to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders as we advance toward further delineation and resource development."

Table 1: Highlight intervals (* denotes hole reported in this release)

The Kenbridge Property is located in the Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows, Ontario, Canada with all-season road access. The Kenbridge Deposit has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

Surveyed Hole Locations (Coordinates in UTM zone 15)

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

QA/QC

Sample QA/QC procedures for Tartisan have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to on-site sampling and core cutting facilities. The core is logged and samples taken from 0.3m to a maximum sample length of 1.5m. The core samples are split with a diamond blade saw with continuous running water, half of the sample is sent for lab testing, and the remaining half core is left in the core box for record or further sampling. The core samples are bagged in heavy plastic bags with 6 samples being placed into a rice bag for transport to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, ON or Calgary, AB for assay. Samples are submitted in batches of 50. 100g blind certified reference materials (CRMs) from CDN Resources, as well as, duplicates and blank samples are systematically inserted by the Company into the sample stream with reference to the mineralization in the sampled rock and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance/quality control protocol, as well, AGAT labs implements their own quality control testing by inserting their own CRMs and Blanks in the sample stream for accredited testing.

All drill core samples were prepped and analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario or shipped to Calgary for testing. An ISO/IEC 17025 2017 certified independent laboratory from organizations like the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA), ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the American Association of Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). They maintain accreditations across their facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Quebec and internationally.

NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program were securely sent by Tartisan Nickel Corp's geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario & Calgary, Alberta. Samples were processed for Au, Pt and Pd analysis by 50-gram fire assay with ICP-OES finish and for four acid digestion, multi-element analysis by inductively coupled plasma & mass spectrometry (ICP OES + MS). AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT Laboratories is independent of Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Samples were dried and crushed to 2 mm, from which a 250 g sub-sample split was then pulverized to 85% passing a 75 micron sieve. Following preparation, assays were determined by the ICP OES method. A 0.25 g aliquot of the prepared pulp was digested in a 4-acid solution consisting of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids. 4-acid is a near total digest and only the most highly resistant minerals are not dissolved. The resulting solution was analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-ES for 8 elements and was corrected for inter-element spectral interferences. Lower detection limits for this procedure are 0.01 ppm for nickel, 0.01 ppm for copper, 0.01 ppm for cobalt, 0.01 ppm for platinum, 0.01 ppm palladium, 0.01 ppm silver and 0.01 ppm for gold.

Samples with initial results beyond the upper detection limit of the ICP OES method were analyzed by (201-071) 4 acid digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish (CGY). The thresholds are >1% for nickel, copper and cobalt. AGAT Laboratories employs internal quality control standards, duplicates and blank samples at set frequencies. Tartisan Nickel Corp. stores all its drilled core on-site and takes pride in its facilities and strives for excellence in its QA/QC procedures.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Tartisan Nickel Corp.
CSE:TN

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario.
Tartisan Nickel Corp.
