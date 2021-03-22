5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Battle North Up After Striking Deal with Evolution Mining

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Battle North Gold, Verde Agritech, Forsys Metals, Fortune Minerals and St Augustine Gold and Copper.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower on Friday (March 19), at 18,869.09.

The index was weighed down by lower bank and energy stocks, while data showed domestic retail sales fell in January.

On Friday, gold edged lower and silver eased on the back of a stronger US dollar. Copper retreated last week, but was holding above the US$9,000 per tonne mark on the last day of the week.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Battle North Gold (TSX:BNAU)

Verde Agritech (TSX:NPK)

Forsys Metals (TSX:FSY)

Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

St Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

Battle North Gold

Battle North is developing the Bateman gold project to become the next gold producer in the renowned Red Lake Gold District in Ontario, Canada and controls the second largest exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

On March 14, Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) agreed to buy Battle North Gold in a C$343 million deal. Following the news, Battle North Gold’s share price jumped 43.41 percent to end the week at C$2.61.

Verde Agritech

Verde AgriTech is developing its Cerrado Verde project, located in Brazil. The project is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

Last week, the company’s share price increased 30.28 percent last week to C$1.85.

Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals is focused on developing uranium projects on the African continent. Currently, the explorer owns the Norasa project, which includes the fully permitted Valencia uranium project, and it is also developing the Namibplaas uranium project, both in Namibia.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares of Forsys Metals increased 26.53 percent to end at C$0.62.

Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals is developing its NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The plan is for bulk concentrate from NICO to be shipped to a planned metals processing plant in Saskatchewan. The company is positioned to become a Canadian producer of battery-grade cobalt chemicals with gold and bismuth co-products.

The company also holds the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories.

On March 17, Fortune Minerals said it has identified five high priority drill targets east of NICO from its modelling geophysics. Last week, the company’s share price increased 25 percent, to end the five-day period at C$0.15.

St Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine is focused on the development of the King-king copper-gold project. The project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

Last week, the company saw its share price go up by 21.43 percent last week to reach C$0.08.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View using Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within process industries, energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Fortune Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.