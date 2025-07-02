- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone
The Conversation (0)
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Investor Insight
With multiple catalysts ahead, including resource upgrades, expanded production, and further development of its Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs, Brightstar Resources presents a compelling investment case in a rising gold market.
Overview
Gold has continued to demonstrate its resilience as a store of value, with prices peaking at US$3,500.05 per ounce, its all-time high. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, rising geopolitical tensions, and volatile interest rate environments, investors have turned to gold as both a safe haven asset and a hedge against macroeconomic instability.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is strategically positioned to capitalize on this environment as a low-cost, multi-asset gold developer with near-term production potential. The company controls over 1,500 square kilometers of highly prospective ground across three of Western Australia’s most prolific gold belts: the Laverton Tectonic Zone, the Menzies Shear Zone, and the Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
Unlike many junior exploration companies, Brightstar has a key differentiator: it owns a fully permitted, strategically located processing facility near Laverton. This existing infrastructure offers the company a critical advantage, enabling a low-capex restart scenario and faster time to cash flow compared to peers who must first secure permits and fund costly plant construction. This plant is subject of a DFS due for announcement in June 2025.
Through a focused multi-hub strategy, Brightstar has built a robust pipeline of development-ready and resource-growth projects, supported by:
- Over 3 million ounces of gold resources across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone;
- Ongoing high-grade drilling success in 2024 and 2025, including intercepts of up to 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold;
- A track record of low-cost, value-accretive acquisitions, such as Linden Gold Alliance and Alto Metals;
- A dedicated, in-house technical team executing on aggressive exploration, fast-tracked studies, and staged development.
With global gold demand remaining strong, Brightstar is well-positioned to deliver material shareholder value through its integrated production plan, supported by scalable infrastructure, a growing resource base, and access to capital. The company’s strategic approach includes combining brownfields development, organic exploration, and corporate M&A, placing it at the forefront of a new generation of Australian gold producers.
Company Highlights
- ASX-listed gold exploration and development company with a consolidated mineral endowment of 3 Moz of gold across Laverton, Menzies, and Sandstone hubs in Western Australia.
- Owns and operates 100 percent of project areas: 300 sq km in Laverton Tectonic Zone, 80 sq km in Menzies Shear Zone, and 1,200 sq km in Sandstone Greenstone Belt.
- Gold processing operations at the Laverton facility have commenced under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX:GMD), marking a significant milestone in transitioning from exploration to production.
- Recent drilling campaigns have yielded strong high-grade results, including:
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Second Fortune (Laverton)
- 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold at Musketeer (Sandstone)
- 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold at Yunndaga (Menzies)
- Following the successful Linden Gold Alliance acquisition, Brightstar has commenced a DFS for the wider development of its Laverton and Menzies assets which is due for release imminently in June 2025.
- Ongoing Sandstone drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, further supporting project advancement and MRE conversion.
- In 2024, Brightstar signed a $4 million drill-for-equity deal with Topdrill to fast-track exploration at Sandstone.
- The company has successfully executed a US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) revolving stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners Australia.
Key Projects
Laverton Hub
Brightstar’s Laverton hub is comprised of the Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Second Fortune, Beta and Alpha project areas.
Highlights:
- Combined, the Laverton Hub JORC mineral resource estimate is 15.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t gold for 848 koz (49 percent measured and indicated category). All mineral resources are on granted mining leases
- Cork Tree Well (6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 292 koz gold)
- Alpha (1.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold for 106 koz gold)
- Beta (1.9 Mt at 1.7 g/t gold for 102 koz gold)
- Lord Byron (5.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t gold for 251 koz gold)
- Fish (376 kt at 4.0 g/t gold for 49 koz gold)
- Second Fortune (92 kt at 13.4 g/t gold for 40 koz gold)
- Gilt Key (168 kt at 1.3 g/t gold for 8 koz gold)
- Main project area Cork Tree Well is open at depth and along strike with recent drilling results of 34.4 meters at 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 meters (CTWMET004) and 27.6 meters at 17.8 g/t gold from 51 m (CTWMET003)
- Second Fortune has a mineral resource estimate head grade of ~11g/t gold with an average ore body width of 0.6 meters.
- Jasper Hills is located 50 km from Brightstar’s existing processing facility along a wholly-owned private haul road, allowing unimpeded, direct access to both projects
- Permitted, previously mined and production-ready
- Last mined by current owners in 2020 with 23,000 oz gold mined
- Growth Drivers:
- Second Fortune: Consistent, stable production and cash generation through 2025
- Fish: Mining activities have commenced and site establishment is continuing.
- First ore production targeted in June
- Open pits development: Large scale production opportunities through mining Lord Byron and Cork Tree Well as multi-year base load ore sources
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for expansion of BTR-owned processing infrastructure to 1Mtpa.
Menzies Hub
The Menzies Hub comprises a tenement holding of a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of more than 20 km. The majority of deposits hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone are located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway in Menzies (130km north of Kalgoorlie).
Highlights:
- Total Current Resource: 12.7 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold for 589 koz gold (37 percent measured and indicated)
- DFS: due for delivery in June 2025, including design and costs for open pit and underground mining for toll processing/ore sales to a regional Kalgoorlie-Menzies mill.
- Growth Drivers:
- Lady Shenton Open Pit: Proposed multi-year consistent open pit production to provide cash generation. Targeting approvals received and ‘mine ready’ in 2025
- Yunndaga Underground: Planned infill drilling targeting conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to M+I to support inclusion in future mining operations – recent results from this program include 16m @ 8.0 g/t gold
- Development: Advancing discussions with regional mills for 3rd party processing capacity in the Kalgoorlie-Menzies region, targeting a mining decision.
Sandstone Hub
The consolidated Sandstone project is over 100 km from existing third-party milling operations in the Murchison. This third processing hub boasts Alto’s Sandstone project with a mineral resource of 1.05 Moz at 1.4 g/t gold and Gateway’s Montague gold project with a mineral resource of 0.5 Moz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Growth Drivers:
- Sandstone: Upgrade the Lords, Vanguard, Indomitable and Havilah camps to Indicated classification (40,000m RC+DD)
- Montague: Infill Montague and Whistler to Indicated classification (5,000m RC and 1,200m DD) – RC
- Greenfields: Follow up drilling of priority prospects across Sandstone Hub (West Hacks, Hancocks, Bulchina, Lords Corridor, Duplex) – recent drilling success includes exceptional intercepts at the Musketeer prospect yielding 10m @ 43.8 g/t gold
- Pre-Feasibility Study: Incorporation of 2025 drilling results into MRE upgrades to then factor into 1H 2026 Sandstone PFS
Management Team
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Development Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Nicky Martin – Chief Financial Officer
Nicky Martin is an experienced finance and accounting professional holding tertiary qualifications in accounting and finance and is a qualified CPA. Martin was previously the Head of Finance at Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) where she oversaw and was actively involved in a rapidly growing mining success story.
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
02 July
DFS Investor Webinar Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced DFS Investor Webinar Presentation
30 June
Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin
29 June
DFS Presentation
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced DFS Presentation
29 June
Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects Feasibility Study
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects Feasibility Study
25 June
Maiden Underground Ore Reserves Underpins FY26 Production
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Maiden Underground Ore Reserves Underpins FY26 Production
7h
Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025
Gold continued to perform well through the second quarter of 2025, reaching a new all-time high of AU$5,425 per ounce on April 22.
The price surge has occurred amid volatile equity and financial markets since the start of the year, driven by concerns over a global trade war and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The rising gold price has also been supported by uncertainty over a looming debt crisis in the United States. Some investors have turned away from dollar-denominated haven assets, such as US Treasuries, in favour of precious metals like gold.
What implications do these circumstances hold for ASX-listed gold stocks? Read on to discover which companies have seen the biggest gains in 2025. Data for this article was retrieved on June 25, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and only companies with market capitalizations greater than AU$10 million at that time were considered.
1. Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS)
Year-to-date gain: 469.23 percent
Market cap: AU$23.91 million
Share price: AU$0.074
Forrestania Resources is a gold, copper and lithium exploration company with projects in Western Australia. Since the start of the year, the company has been focused on gold exploration at its Bonnie Vale and Forrestania projects.
Bonnie Vale lies within the Eastern Goldfields. The property covers an area of 75 square kilometres and hosts multiple zones of mineralization, including the Ada Ann prospect. Historic drilling at the site has seen assays returned up to 12.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4 metres.
Shares started to gain after the company announced on February 13 that it had begun follow-up drilling at the prospect and would build on its maiden program at the site. The most recent results from the program were released on May 9, with the company reporting a highlighted assay of 4.3 g/t gold over 7 metres, including 25.6 g/t over 1 metre.
The company said the results showed some thickening of the mineralized zones at depth, adding that the known mineralization had been extended to the north and south, with the prospect open in all directions.
The company has also been working on its Lady Lila gold prospect at its Forrestania gold-lithium project. The prospect, located in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, has a strike length of 2 kilometres and a width of 700 metres. According to the company website, the deposit has an inferred resource of 24,000 ounces of gold from 514,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1.4 g/t gold.
On May 12, Forrestania announced both an upcoming drill program at the Lady Lila prospect and the company's acquisition of a tenement immediately adjacent to it.
Additionally, Forrestania reported on May 16 that metallurgical engineer David Geraghty joined the company board as a non-executive director. The company noted that he is a highly experienced mining executive and brings a background in project development and operational expertise.
The company's share price climbed in the following weeks to reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.085 on May 28.
2. Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR)
Year-to-date gain: 361.54 percent
Market cap: AU$169.89 million
Share price: AU$0.18
Native Mineral Resources is a gold exploration and development company advancing its Charters Tower gold project in Northeast Queensland, Australia, to production in Q3 of this year. It also owns the Palmerville gold-copper project in the same state.
Native acquired Charters Tower in November 2024 for AU$18.9 million and a 2 percent royalty on gold production .
The project consists of 17 granted mining leases, one mineral development licence, six exploration permits and one exploration permit application. The site hosts the Far Fanning and Blackjack deposits, both of which have a historic exploration background. Additionally, Blackjack is home to a 340,000 tonne per annum gold processing plant.
The company announced on June 17 that it was on schedule for first gold pour at Blackjack by the end of July. At that time, the open pit was established, dry commissioning of the plant was underway and water and air services installations were nearing completion. Infrastructure and surface preparation is also on track to support the commencement of mining in Q3 2025.
As for Palmerville, Native Mineral Resources announced June 16 that it was granted a new exploration permit that expanded the project. The company is planning fieldwork at the project later this year.
Shares in Native Mineral Resource reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.22 on June 17.
3. Trek Metals (ASX:TKM)
Year-to-date gain: 290.91 percent
Market cap: AU$42.78 million
Share price: AU$0.086
Trek Metals is an exploration company with several assets throughout Australia, including the highly prospective Christmas Creek project. The property covers an area of 1,183 square kilometres in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, and, according to Trek, has significant district-scale potential for gold and rare earth elements.
The company wholly acquired Christmas Creek as part of its acquisition of ArcherX in October 2023. Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) had previously earned a 75 percent interest in the project from ArcherX, but returned it as part of a portfolio rebalancing.
Shares in Trek gained significantly starting on March 17 after the company reported visible gold in drill chips from its 2024 exploration campaign at the Martin target. The chips came from two previously reported high-grade intervals, one of which graded an average of 12.66 g/t gold over 10 metres.
Trek said it decided to fast-track drilling based on this discovery, along with down-hole televiewer data that confirmed a series of stacked veins.
Following surveying and earthworks in preparation of the next phase, Trek commenced a major drill at the site on June 4, targeting extensions of the Martin target while also focusing on mineralization from other targets.
The company followed up with an announcement on June 25 that it had secured an additional rig to enlarge the drill program for deeper exploration and to obtain more detailed structural information.
Shares in Trek reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.092 on June 23.
4. African Gold (ASX:A1G)
Year-to-date gain: 224.56 percent
Market cap: AU$86.85 million
Share price: AU$0.185
African Gold is a gold exploration company with projects in Côte d’Ivoire. The company’s primary focus in 2025 has been on the Blaffo Guetto prospect at its Didievi gold project in Central Côte d’Ivoire.
During the first half of 2025, African Gold conducted a 10,000 metre diamond drill program at the site, with the intention of upgrading its July 2024 maiden inferred resource of 452,000 ounces of gold from 4.93 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.9 g/t gold.
On June 23, the company announced that its efforts had yielded a significant boost to its resources, reporting an updated inferred resource of 989,000 ounces from 12.4 million tonnes, with an average grade of 2.5 g/t, using a cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t. The announcement added that the gold system has been primarily tested at near-surface depths of approximately 300 metres and has demonstrated mineralization open in all directions.
African Gold has also been drilling at other targets at Didievi this year that are outside the resource area. The company reported the discovery of a large gold system at the Poku Trend in April, and confirmed continuous gold mineralisation over 600 metres at the Pranoi prospect in May.
In addition to exploration work, on March 25 African Gold announced a strategic partnership with Montage Gold (TSX:MAU), a fellow gold company in Côte d’Ivoire advancing its Koné gold project towards production in 2027, as well as a private placement for up to AU$1.84 million with separate investors that was later upsized to AU$2.7 million.
Montage and insiders would acquire a large stake in African Gold through a share swap of 2.03 million shares of Montage for 92.38 million shares in African Gold, both valued at AU$6.47 million, as well as through a placement of 12.37 million shares to Montage insiders worth AU$866,000. Following the completion of the deal on June 13, Montage holds a 17.5 percent stake in African Gold.
Shares in African Gold reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.195 on June 26.
5. Torque Metals (ASX:TOR)
Year-to-date gain: 203.92 percent
Market cap: AU$76.35 million
Share price: AU$0.145
Torque Metals is a gold exploration company working to advance its flagship Paris gold project in Western Australia. The property covers an area of 700 square kilometres near Kalgoorlie.
In June, Torque completed its merger with Aston Minerals that was announced on January 28. The combined business controls 1.75 million ounces of gold resources between Torque’s Paris project and Aston’s Edleston gold project in Ontario, Canada.
The company has spent the first half of 2025 focused on exploration work at its Paris project, announcing the discovery of parallel lodes on March 6. The trends were identified through shallow drilling, with one located 80 metres southeast of the main Paris deposit and the other,= 100 metres northwest.
Initial assays from the drilling returned highlighted drill samples from the southeastern lode of 4.04 g/t gold over 4 metres, which included an intersection of 7.39 g/t over 2 metres. Meanwhile, the northwestern lode returned a highlighted sample of 1.02 g/t over 7 metres.
The company furthered the exploration work in April through the use of down-hole electromagnetic surveys. It reported on May 5 that the surveys detected large off-hole conductors "extending well beyond the current mineral resource estimate," indicating potential for resource growth. Due to the success of the surveys thus far, Torque said it plans to continue using the method over further targets at its project.
The most recent announcement from the project came on May 8, when the company reported that it had been awarded a co-funded diamond drilling grant through Western Australia’s Exploration Incentive Scheme. The company will receive AU$144,500 toward drilling for gold extensions west of the known zones.
Shares in Torque reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.155 on June 26.
FAQs for ASX gold stocks
How to invest in gold on the ASX?
As Australia is a top gold-mining jurisdiction and the country's government is supportive of mining, there are plenty of options for investing in gold on the ASX. Between gold miners operating major projects and gold explorers hunting for the next significant gold discovery, investors can choose what kind of company matches their risk appetite and portfolio.
When looking for a gold company to invest in, be sure to do your due diligence and learn about the company's key characteristics, including its leadership team, its finances and the geology of its projects.
How to buy gold stocks on the ASX?
Once you’ve selected a company or multiple companies to invest in, you can buy gold stocks using trading apps with access to ASX stocks, or you can get the help of a stock broker.
How to buy gold ETFs on the ASX?
For investors who prefer broader exposure to a sector, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a good option, and the ASX is home to multiple gold-focused ETFs. Because they are traded on exchanges like stocks, you can buy ETFs using the same methods described above. ASX-listed gold ETFs to consider include:
- ETFS Physical Gold (ASX:GOLD), which promises "low-cost access to physical gold via the stock exchange" and can be redeemed for physical gold.
- Perth Mint Gold (ASX:PMGOLD), which tracks the international price of physical gold.
- BetaShares Gold Bullion (ASX:QAU), which also tracks the physical bullion price.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
02 July
David Erfle: Silver Staging "Powerful" Breakout; Plus Gold Stocks and Copper Squeeze
David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his short-term outlook for gold, saying it could see a healthy test of US$3,200 per ounce — or even US$2,950 to US$3,000.
Erfle also shares his thoughts on what's coming for silver and copper prices.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
02 July
Meeka Metals Reports First Gold Pour at Murchison Project
Meeka Metals (ASX:MEK) has poured the first gold at its flagship Murchison project in Western Australia.
The pour happened on Tuesday (July 1), and in a Wednesday (July 2) press release, the company said the project’s production is in line with schedule, happening within 12 months of breaking ground.
Murchison sits near several multimillion-ounce gold mines and hosts a large, high-grade resource of 1.2 million ounces at 3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold on granted mining leases.
Meeka released a definitive feasibility study in December 2024, outlining a 10 year production plan for the project. Up to 76,000 ounces per annum are targeted, with an average of 65,000 ounces approximated for the first seven years.
The study also focused on restarting the Andy Well mill, with site activity commencing during Q1 2025. Process plant commissioning followed in the next quarter, with the first gold pour following its projected schedule of mid 2025.
“It is an impressive achievement by the team to deliver first gold on time and within 12 months of breaking ground at the Murchison,” said Managing Director Tim Davidson. “We are now focused on ramping up gold production toward our targeted 80 kilo ounces per annum with the arrival of the third dig fleet and expanded open pit mining plan underway.”
Drilling at Turnberry Central, part of Murchison, was announced on June 10. Results include 30 metres at 1.09 g/t gold from 29 meters, including 9 meters at 2.45 g/t gold.
The company announced in mid-June that process plant commissioning was underway at Murchison.
Underground mining at Murchison’s Andy Well mill is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025. As per a company presentation shared by Meeka on June 19, Andy Well hosts a mineral resource of 505,000 ounces at 8.6 g/t gold.
First ore from Andy Well is expected in the third quarter of this year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
02 July
02 July
