5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Global Atomic Up on Mining Permit

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Global Atomic, Talon Metals, Lithium Americas, INV Metals and Questerre Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trending down early on Thursday (December 24), at 17,614.75.



Weakness in energy stocks were offset by hopes of a bigger coronavirus economic relief package in the US.

In commodities, gold and silver edged up on Thursday, while copper held above the US$7,800 per tonne mark.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Global Atomic (TSX: GLO )

Talon Metals (TSX: TLO )

Lithium Americas (TSX: LAC )

INV Metals (TSX: INV )

Questerre Energy (TSX: QEC )

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

Global Atomic

Global Atomic is a diversified company focused on uranium exploration in Niger and zinc recycling in Turkey.

On December 23, the company received the mining permit for its Dasa uranium project. During the five-day period, the company’s share price jumped 53.27 percent to end the period at C$1.64.

Talon Metals

Talon is focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicle industry. The high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project is located in Minnesota, US, which comprises the Tamarack North project and the Tamarack South project.

During the five day period, Talon Metal’s share price jumped 41.67 percent to end the period at C$0.51.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas owns 100 percent of the Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada, US. With an initial Phase 1 capital cost of US$581 million, the project will have an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year.

In addition to Thacker Pass, Lithium Americas, together with Chinese top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:SZSE:002460), is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz project, located in Jujuy, Argentina. Production from the project was expected in early 2021, with output capacity estimated at 40,000 tonnes per year, but plans are being revised as the coronavirus impact continues to be assessed.

Last week, shares of Lithium Americas increased 33.03 percent to end at C$15.91.

INV Metals

INV Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. INV Metals holds 100 percent interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and 100 percent interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of the company increased 30 percent, to end the five-day period at C$0.52.

Questerre Energy

Questerre is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects, in specific non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. Questerre holds assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec in Canada as well as in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Last week, Questerre Energy saw its share price go up by 26.47 percent last week to reach C$0.21.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View using Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within process industries, energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

