Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2025 Sales Volumes

 
 

 Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2025 sales volumes of 2,514 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil June sales volumes averaged 2,364 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.2 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 147 bopd, and oil sales of 9 bopd. In Canada June sales volumes averaged 149 bopd. This brings our Q2 2025 average daily sales volumes to 2,436 boepd, based on field estimates.

 
 
                                                            
 

   Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:   

 		 

   June   

 

   2025   

 		 

  May  

 

  2025  

 		 

   Q2   

 

   2025   

 		 

  Q1  

 

  2025  

 
 

   Brazil:   

 		 
 
 
 
 

  Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:  

 		 
 
 
 
 

  Caburé  

 		 

   11,550   

 		 

  11,021  

 		 

   11,744   

 		 

  11,710  

 

 

  Murucututu  

 		 

   1,697   

 		 

  1,279  

 		 

   1,257   

 		 

  2,093  

 
 

  Total natural gas (Mcfpd)  

 		 

   13,247   

 		 

  12,300  

 		 

   13,001   

 		 

  13,803  

 
 

  NGLs (bopd)  

 		 

   147   

 		 

  111  

 		 

   128   

 		 

  135  

 
 

  Oil (bopd)  

 		 

   9   

 		 

  -  

 		 

   3   

 		 

  10  

 
 

   Total (boepd) – Brazil   

 		 

   2,364   

 		 

  2,161  

 		 

   2,298   

 		 

  2,446  

 
 

   Canada:   

 		 
 
 
 
 

  Oil (bopd) – Canada  

 		 

   149   

 		 

  173  

 		 

   138   

 		 

  -  

 
 

   Total Company – boepd   (1)    

 		 

   2,514   

 		 

  2,334  

 		 

   2,436   

 		 

  2,446  

 
 
 
 
  
 

   (1)   

 		 

   Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.   

 
 
 

  Corporate Presentation  

 

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

 

  Social   Media  

 

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy  
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/  
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd  

 

   Alvopetro Energy Ltd.    is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are   building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.  

 

   Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.   

 

  Abbreviations:  

 
 
                  
 

  boepd                    =  

 		 

  barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day  

 
 

  bopd                      =  

 		 

  barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day  

 
 

  Mcf                        =  

 		 

  thousand cubic feet  

 
 

  Mcfpd                    =  

 		 

  thousand cubic feet per day  

 
 

  MMcf                     =  

 		 

  million cubic feet  

 
 

  MMcfpd                 =  

 		 

  million cubic feet per day  

 
 

  NGLs                     =  

 		 

  natural gas liquids (condensate)  

 
 

  Q1 2025                =  

 		 

  three months ended March 31, 2025  

 
 

  Q2 2025                =  

 		 

  three months ended June 30, 2025  

 
 
 

  BOE Disclosure  

 

The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

 

  www.alvopetro.com  
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

 

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd. 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/03/c8666.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro EnergyALV:CCTSXV:ALVEnergy Investing
ALV:CC
Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Leading independent upstream and midstream gas developer in Brazil

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

 
 

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

 

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada . For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces May 2025 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update including 183-D4 Well Results

Alvopetro Announces May 2025 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update including 183-D4 Well Results

 
 

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May 2025 sales volumes and an operational update, including results from our 183-D4 well. Based on cased hole logs and logs while drilling, the well encountered 61 metres total vertical depth ("TVD") potential net natural gas pay in the Caruaçu Formation 106 metres updip of our 183-A3 well.

 

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces an Operational Update, Q1 2025 Financial Results and Details for our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces an Operational Update, Q1 2025 Financial Results and Details for our Upcoming AGM

 
 

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update, financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and details for both our Q1 2025 earnings call and our upcoming annual general and special meeting.

 

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

 
 

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces March sales volumes of 2,580 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.5 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 146 bopd and oil sales of 12 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average daily sales volumes to 2,446 boepd in Q1 2025, up 41% from Q4 2024.

 
 
 

    Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:    

 
 

  Corporate Presentation  

 

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

 

  Social   Media  

 

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

 

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy  
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/  
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd  
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w  

 

   Alvopetro Energy Ltd.    is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.  

 

   Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.   

 

   All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.   

 

   Abbreviations:   

 
 
                        
 

   boepd   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day   

 
 

   bopd   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day   

 
 

   Mcf   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   thousand cubic feet   

 
 

   Mcfpd   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   thousand cubic feet per day   

 
 

   MMcfpd   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   million cubic feet per day   

 
 

   NGLs   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   natural gas liquids   

 
 

   Q1 2025   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   three months ended March 31, 2025   

 
 

   Q4 2024   

 		 

   =   

 		 

   three months ended December 31, 2024   

 
 
 

   BOE Disclosure    . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.  

 

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd. 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/03/c2450.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results, Q1 2025 Dividend of US$0.10/share and Filing of our AIF

Alvopetro Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results, Q1 2025 Dividend of US$0.10/share and Filing of our AIF

 
 

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update, our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share and filing of our annual information form. We will be hosting a live webcast to discuss our Q4 2024 results on Wednesday March 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time .

 

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Mustang Energy Corp. ("Mustang") has received exploration permits from the Saskatchewan Government, allowing for ground-based exploration activities at the 914W Uranium Project ("the Project") south of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Mustang Energy may acquire a 75% interest in the Project by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $480,000, making aggregate cash payments of $275,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $800,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

 

  914W Property Map:  
  https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_914W.jpg   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

 
 

 TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

 

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained an additional substantial historic subsurface dataset for its Corcovo Uranium Project an "in situ" recovery (" ISR ") high potential target, located in the Western Malargüe Mining District, Mendoza Province Argentina . This dataset was originally generated by operators in the oil & gas (" O&G ") with concession holdings in the area. The new data package includes complete information from 449 historical O&G wells ranging from more than 500 metres up to 750 metres in depth within the Corcovo concession area, featuring geophysical logging data such as gamma-ray, spontaneous potential (SP), and other parameters, compiled in the O&G industry standard format for well log data (Log ASCII Standard or " LAS " format). In addition, the Company received 34 2D seismic lines, covering the entire Corcovo project area ( Figure 1 ).

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Metals shifts focus to Mayfield Copper Project

Download the PDF here.

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), recently commenced a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

 

  Location Map of Preston Project:  
  https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Preston.jpg   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

 
 

 TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

 

  /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/  

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Preparations for Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Interview with Executive Chairman

Trading Update

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Interview with Executive Chairman

Industrial Metals Investing

Trading Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Base Metals Investing

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Base Metals Investing

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

resource investing

Trump and Vietnam Strike Tariff Deal, Last-Minute Agreement Spares Harsher Rate

×