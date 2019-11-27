Benchmark Minerals Week 2019 Video Round-up

Did you miss this year’s Benchmark Minerals Week? Here’s a round-up of the expert interviews we conducted at the show.









This year’s Benchmark Minerals Week had plenty of presentations on anode and cathode demand and selection, lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel supply and battery megafactory build out.

This year’s conference ran from November 11 to November 14 and was a busy event for the Investing News Network (INN), which had the chance to catch up with industry experts and CEOs.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, don’t worry — we’ve gathered all the video interviews we conducted with speakers at the conference.

Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence talked to INN about the lithium-ion battery supply chains, investments and more. Moores also shared his insight on what he calls the lithium-ion battery supply chain double-digit paradox.

“The price is down. It obviously gets people upset,” he said. “Prices in our lithium chemical index are down on average 12 percent, but demand is up 18 percent. What industries in the world have growth of 18 percent a year and you can walk around the industry and everyone is depressed?”

Joe Lowry of Global Lithium told INN that there’s not going to be as good an opportunity to buy cheap, high-quality lithium stocks. Lowry also said he expects the lithium industry to experience “growing pains” for the next decade.

Chris Berry, founder of House Mountain Partners, commented on prices for lithium and whether he believes investors will receive more clarity about where the market is moving next year.

“I think we are at the bottom, or certainly close,” he said. “The question you want to ask yourself is not so much if we are at the bottom, but how long do we stay here.”

INN talked to Andrew Miller of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence about lithium, graphite and investments in the battery metals space. Speaking about demand for lithium, Miller said he expects to continue to see growth for the metal.

INN talked to Howard Klein of RK Equity to understand more about the current state of the lithium sector and how investors should approach the current down season. Klein, who said that it is difficult to call a turn in the lithium market, is still very optimistic about the space.

Emily Hersh, managing partner at DCDB Group, sat down with INN to talk about supply chains, new tech and recent events in South America. Speaking about the importance of developing domestic supply chains, Hersh said she has seen awareness increase about the fact that supply chains don’t just materialize from one day to the next.



Lithium consultant Rodney Hooper talks about the main trends in the lithium space and what investors should look for when choosing stocks.

INN sat down with Ken Brinsden of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) to talk about the current state of the market and the future for his company.

Alex Cheeseman of Altura Mining (ASX:AJM,OTC Pink:ALTAF) talks about the company’s strategy going forward and what he expects for 2020.

INN caught up with Caspar Rawles, senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, to talk about all things cobalt.



Jim Lennon, senior consultant at Macquarie, talks about the current state of the nickel market and what’s ahead for the metal.

To learn more about what to expect for nickel and cobalt next year, INN sat down with Anthony Milewski, chairman of Conic Metals (TSX:NKL).

“We are still on track to see (the global lithium-ion battery market double by 2020),” Sam Jaffe of Cairn ERA said. “For 2020, we forecast we will be over 200 (gigawatt hours) produced and consumed — in 2030 that number is 1.6 (terawatt hours).”

Adam Panayi, managing director of Rho Motion, a research firm focused on the EV industry, talked to INN about what he expects to see in 2020.

“The EV market underperformed compared to expectations,” he said. “Primarily driven by what happened in China, with the reduction of subsidies — we thought that was built into the market perhaps more than it was.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.