Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners shares his thoughts on lithium and which companies will be the winners in the next decade.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It has been a tough year for the lithium space, with prices declining and companies struggling despite the long-term optimism.

At this year’s Benchmark Minerals Week, the Investing News Network caught up with Chris Berry, founder of House Mountain Partners.

“Everyone is still focused on China and the fact that electric vehicle sales are slowing down,” he said on the sidelines of the show. “There’s still year-over-year growth, but the fact that the rate of change in decline has accelerated somewhat is a bit concerning.”

Get your free summary from the 2019 Lithium Supply Markets Conference! Read our new report today Give me my free report!

Berry also commented on prices for lithium and whether he believes investors will receive more clarity about where the market is moving next year.

“I think we are at the bottom, or certainly close,” he said. “The question you want to ask yourself is not so much if we are at the bottom but how long do we stay here.”

It’s been a challenging year for companies developing projects in the lithium space, with share prices declining across the board.

“What does a company do? You’ve got to stay debt free, manage your balance sheet, manage your cash until we get through the next 12 months,” Berry said.

The expert also shared his thoughts on the two factors that will determine if a battery metals company will be a winner in the next decade and how investors should approach the current season.

Watch the video above for more of Berry’s thoughts on the battery metals space. You can also click here for more video interviews from Benchmark Minerals Week.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.