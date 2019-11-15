INN talked to Howard Klein of RK Equity to understand more about the current state of the lithium sector and how investors should approach the current down season.









Investors continue to wait on the sidelines to see if the lithium market will bounce back from the lows seen this year — but will that happen in 2020?

To understand more about the current state of the lithium sector and how investors should approach the current down season, the Investing News Network caught up with Howard Klein, founder of RK Equity.

“The sentiment is poor, investors are onto other things,” he said. “It is interesting to see Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM). This time last year they were optimistic going into their year-end pricing negotiations — this year they are constructing a negative sentiment toward that because all of their clients are looking at the Chinese price.”

Klein, who said that it is difficult to call a turn in the lithium market, is still very optimistic about the space.

Looking at the current market conditions and what he expects will happen in 2020, the publisher of the Lithium-ion Bull newsletter and host of the Lithium-ion Rocks! podcast talked about how he is approaching this season as an investor.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities,” he commented. “We’ve been through two down cycles now … but things have evolved.”

Klein also shared his thoughts on the rush to Argentina and Western Australia and what companies and regions he is looking at right now.

Watch the video above for more of Klein’s thoughts on lithium producers, investments and more. You can also click here for more video interviews from Benchmark Minerals Week.

