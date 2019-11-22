VIDEO — Adam Panayi: Quality and Availability Key for EV Batteries in the Short Term

Adam Panayi, managing director of Rho Motion, a research firm focused on the EV industry, talked to INN about what he expects to see in 2020.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to make news headlines, with sales forecasts constantly increasing.

At this year’s Cathodes event, part of Benchmark Minerals Week, the Investing News Network caught up with Adam Panayi, managing director of Rho Motion, a research firm focused on the EV industry.

“The EV market underperformed compared to expectations,” he said. “Primarily driven by what happened in China, with the reduction of subsidies — we thought that was built into the market perhaps more than it was.”

Get your free summary from the 2019 Lithium Supply Markets Conference! Read our new report today Give me my free report!

The market in the US was fairly weak this year, according to the expert, while Europe has been slightly stronger than expected.

“Next year, you would expect to see some recovery in the US … Europe will continue to grow in a very robust way,” he added.

Panayi also talked about the future for EV batteries, saying that the anode side of the battery is where the major changes will come.

“By the time you start to see some of the bigger changes come in the market will be much, much bigger, the applications will be much more diverse,” he said.

On the cathode side, the transition to high nickel cathodes will continue.

“The story is more nuanced in the sense that as the market expands, applications become different, the vehicles on the roads become more diverse, so there’s a role for a lot of things here,” he added.

Watch the video above for more of Panayi’s thoughts on the future of the EV industry and what to pay attention to in 2020. You can also click here for more video interviews from Benchmark Minerals Week.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.