VIDEO — Sam Jaffe: Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Still Set to Double by 2020

- November 13th, 2019
Jaffe also talked about what developments have happened in anodes and cathodes this year, and what he expects to see going forward.

The global lithium-ion battery market has seen interesting developments during 2019, and many expect to see even more changes as the new decade unfolds. 

To learn more about what’s happening and what’s ahead, the Investing News Network spoke to Sam Jaffe of Cairn ERA at this year’s Cathodes conference. 

“(This year) there’s been a number of developments that have been pessimistic in terms of the market,” he said. “Electric vehicle sales in China have dramatically dropped … our forecasts in China are being pulled back near term because of electric vehicle sales.”

But will the market still double in size by 2020?

“We are still on track to see that,” Jaffe said. “For 2020, we forecast we will be over 200 GWh produced and consumed — in 2030 that number is 1.6 TWh.”

Jaffe also talked about what developments have happened in anodes and cathodes this year, and what he expects to see going forward.

“You are still seeing silicon coming into the anode,” he said. “The other thing we are seeing more and more is just the improvement of the battery, we are seeing more and more announcements about making them more durable, cheaper … slight incremental changes that add up over the years.” 

Watch the video above for more of Jaffe’s thoughts on anodes, cathodes and future technologies. You can also click here for more video interviews from Benchmark Minerals Week. 

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

