Zinc and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How?

How are zinc companies reacting to the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out our list of how majors and juniors have responded so far.









COVID-19 continues to have an unprecedented impact on markets worldwide, and the commodities space is one sector that’s been hit hard.

While base metals have faced less volatility than precious metals, the effect of the outbreak has been immediate. Prices for base meals are trending down, and forecasts made by market watchers at the end of 2019 have been thrown out the window.

To help investors track what’s happening in the industry, we’ve gathered our zinc-focused COVID-19 coverage below and listed responses from both major and junior zinc companies. Read on to learn what they’ve done or said so far in the face of the coronavirus.

All news and data were current as of March 22, 2020. This article will be updated as new information becomes available — if you know of a zinc company that has issued a response to COVID-19 but is not listed, please email editorial@investingnews.com.

Zinc and COVID-19: INN coverage

Click the links below to read what INN has written so far about COVID-19 and zinc:

Zinc and COVID-19: Major companies

Companies are listed in alphabetical order.

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) — Base metals miner Lundin Mining produces copper, zinc, gold and nickel. It has operations around the world in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the US.

On March 15, the company announced that it would suspend construction and commissioning activities related to the zinc expansion project at its Portugal-based Neves-Corvo operation. 2020 guidance for Neves Corvo was originally set at 38,000 to 43,000 tonnes of copper and 95,000 to 105,000 tonnes of zinc; the company has yet to provide information on how the suspension will impact those numbers.

“As the workforce for the project includes many contract employees who travel from other regions of Portugal and internationally, the risk is that the virus could be brought to the Alentejo region by people travelling to come to work on our project,” said President and CEO Marie Inkster.

Lundin continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and has taken other actions such as restricting travel and limiting external visitors to its sites.

Nyrstar (OTC Pink:NYRSY,EBR:NYR) — Nystar is the world’s second largest zinc producer and has global mining and metals processing operations. It said on March 16 that it would be taking precautionary measures at its upcoming shareholder meetings due to COVID-19.

Trevali Mining (TSX:TV,OTCQX:TREVF) — Trevali Mining produces base metals at four mines in North America, South America and Africa. It also has exploration assets in North America and Africa.

The company said on March 17 that its Santander zinc-lead-silver mine in Peru continues to operate even though a state of national emergency has been declared in the country. The government order, which will last for 15 days, restricts travel and requires people to stay at home other than for key outings, but the rules do not apply to operations like Santander.

“Mining projects and operations that have a remote workforce that is housed by a camp are permitted continue to operate as usual during the 15-day period,” Trevali’s press release explains. However, President and CEO Ricus Grimbeek said a ramp-down program is being arranged in the event that the COVID-19 situation changes in Peru.

Zinc and COVID-19: Junior companies

Companies are listed in alphabetical order.

Adventus Mining (TSXV:ADZN,OTCQX:ADVZF) and Salazar Resources (TSXV:SRL) — The firms announced on March 18 that they have suspended work at the Curipamba, Pijili and Santiago assets in Ecuador, where a state of emergency has been declared. The suspension may delay further work at the sites.

Salazar Resources is an Ecuador-focused project generator and Adventus Mining is an exploration-stage company working to earn into the assets. Its main focus is Ecuador as well.

“Work at site will only restart once the COVID-19 situation has stabilized and it is deemed safe to do so by the national and regional authorities of Ecuador who are working closely with the World Health Organization,” their release reads.

More COVID-19 coverage from INN

Stay tuned for more of INN’s commodity-specific coverage of COVID-19:

GOLD and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How? — coming soon!

SILVER and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How? — coming soon!

COPPER and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How? — coming soon!

LITHIUM and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How? — coming soon!

COBALT and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How? — coming soon!

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.