Coronavirus Dents Chinese Zinc Production

A major Chinese smelter has announced it’s cutting its capacity by half as it struggles to move excess sulfuric acid.









The coronavirus outbreak in China has claimed a significant industrial scalp, with Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead (SHA:600531) revealing on Thursday (February 13) that it was shuttering half of its zinc production capacity due to difficulties moving large quantities of the byproduct sulfuric acid.

Yuguang Gold and Lead is one of China’s largest producers of zinc and lead and has an annual zinc smelting capacity of 300,000 metric tons per year.

According to Reuters, the company’s sales director said that the large quantities of sulfuric acid that they were unable to move as well as shrinking demand for the metal due to ongoing quarantines and lockdowns meant they had no choice but to limit production.

The coronavirus (now known as COVID-19) outbreak has so far claimed more than 1,300 lives in mainland China, with almost 60,000 cases worldwide — though the vast majority are within China and within the province of Hubei.

The Yuguang zinc smelter capacity is located with the province of Henan, which borders Hubei.

The sales director also said that while the zinc smelters were being shuttered, the company’s lead and copper output was still going strong. The company has annual capacity of 400,000 metric tons of lead and 150,000 metric tons of copper.

The moving of excess sulfuric acid has been an issue for base metals producers around the country, with a Wood Mackenzie report identifying the storage of acid as a primary challenge to Chinese copper smelting capacity.

“(WoodMac) understands Hubei accounts for roughly 20 percent of total sulfuric acid consumption in China, which it sources from local smelters as well as those in neighbouring provinces, including Jiangxi, Anhui and Henan,” said analysts in a WoodMac report on copper.

In an email to the Investing News Network, Stefan Ioannou of Cormark Securities said that “the base metals have already been hit pretty hard” in early February, noting that the hits to the sector had erased any positive sentiment or gains made in early 2020.

“Further impact will likely be dictated by better clarity with regards to a timely resolution (or lack thereof),” he said.

Ioannou also noted that prior outbreaks in China had preceded bouts of government stimulus to get the economy going again through the construction of infrastructure and housing — sectors that consume the materials that are currently getting hit.

“Some leading market forecasters say this could end up having a positive impact to their 2020 outlook. China’s National People’s Congress is on March 5th to discuss policies for the year — timing that will likely prove interesting given the ongoing situation,” said Ioannou.

