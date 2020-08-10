5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Trevali Up Over 35 Percent on Q2 Results

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Trevali Mining, Painted Pony, Pretium Resources, Avino Silver and Gold and Orla Mining.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was volatile early last Friday (August 7), but ultimately closed up for the week at 16,542.84.

After US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs on Canadian aluminum products, the index was under pressure; it was also weighed down by energy stocks.

In commodities, gold reached an all-time high last week by rallying past US$2,000 per ounce; silver was also making strong moves and now looks poised to hit US$30 per ounce.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Trevali Mining (TSX:TV)

Painted Pony Energy (TSX:PONY)

Pretium Resources (TSX:PVG)

Avino Silver and Gold (TSX:ASM)

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining is a base metals miner with four operational assets: the 90 percent owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90 percent owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly owned Caribou mine in Northern New Brunswick, Canada, and the wholly owned Santander mine in Peru.

Last Thursday (August 6), the company reported quarterly production of 66 million pounds of zinc at an all-in sustaining cost of $1.05 per pound. The same day, Trevali secured up to $45 million in additional liquidity consisting of $25 million being made available through an existing credit facility, and a new $20 million facility from Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

As a result of the news, the company’s share price jumped 36.84 percent to end the week at C$0.13.

2. Painted Pony Energy

Calgary-headquartered Painted Pony Energy is a natural gas producer that operates in the Montney formation in Northeast British Columbia. Painted Pony’s Montney gas is sweet gas with high heat content and no associated water production.

The company did not release any news last week, but Painted Pony’s share price was up by 35.48 percent to reach C$0.63.

3. Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack mine in Northern British Columbia. Last Sunday (August 2), the company reported a fatality at its operation.

Last Wednesday (August 5), the company published its results for the second quarter, posting record free cash flow. Shares of Pretium jumped 31.35 percent to end the week at C$16.55.

4. Avino Silver and Gold

Avino Silver and Gold is a silver and gold producer with gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino mine near Durango, Mexico.

The company is expected to release its second quarter results on August 11. Last week, Avino Silver and Gold saw its share price increase 30.6 percent to C$1.75.

5. Orla Mining

Orla Mining is developing the Camino Rojo oxide gold project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project located in Central Mexico. The project is 100 percent owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares.

The company did not release any news last week, but its shares rose 29.39 percent to end at C$6.56.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.