5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Kore Mining Jumps on Exploration Results

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Kore Mining, Otso Gold, Tethys Petroleum, Corsa Coal and Amarc Resources.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed the week down at 575.18 points, declining 1.07 percent.

The coronavirus outbreak continued to spread this week, with the World Health Organization declaring the epidemic a global emergency on Thursday (January 30).

Gold increased last week on the back of the epidemic fear, but most base metals were on track for a monthly decline, including copper, which fell almost 9 percent in January.

That said, a number of stocks in the mining sector saw a share price increase, including:

Kore Mining (TSXV:KORE)

Otso Gold (TSXV:OTSO)

Tethys Petroleum (TSXV:TPL.H)

Corsa Coal (TSXV:CSO)

Amarc Resources (TSXV:AHR)

Without further ado, here’s a look at the 5 top weekly TSXV stocks.

Kore Mining

Kore Mining owns 100 percent interests in the Imperial and Long Valley gold development projects, both in California, US, as well as the FG Gold and Gold Creek exploration projects, in the Cariboo region of British Columbia, Canada.

On January 30, the company announced results from its exploration program at the Long Valley gold project. The company’s share price increased 32 percent last week to trade at C$0.33.

Otso Gold

Gold company Otso Gold is focusing all its efforts on developing the Otso gold mine near the town of Raahe in Finland. The mine is on track towards a July 2020 restart of 2 million metric tons per annum operations.

The company did not release any news last week, but Otso’s share price jumped 27.27 percent to end the week at C$0.07.

Tethys Petroleum

Tethys Petroleum is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Central Asia and the Caspian Region with projects in Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Last week, Tethys did not publish any news, but its share price increased 25 percent to trade at C$0.50 on Friday.

Corsa Coal

US-focused Corsa Coal is a pure metallurgical coal producer with three deep mines and two surface mines in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The latest news from the company is from 2019, when it published financial results for the third quarter. Despite this, the company’s share price saw an increase of 24.24 percent last week to C$0.41.

Amarc Resources

British Columbia-based exploration and development company Amarc Resources is focused on the development of its 100-percent owned IKE, DUKE and JOY copper districts.

The latest news released by the company came in December following the 100 percent purchase of the JOY copper-gold project. Over the five-day period, the company’s share price jumped 22.22 percent to trade at C$0.05.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

