5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Golden Star Up on Production Results

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Harte Gold, Golden Star Resources, Talon Metals, Verde Agritech and Forza Petroleum.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower last Friday (July 30), trading at 20,311.78. It ultimately closed the five day period at 20,289.28.

The index was weighed down by energy and mining stocks.

On Friday, gold was firm and on track to hit its biggest weekly gain in two months after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it plans to keep interest rates low for some time.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Harte Gold (TSX:HRT)

Golden Star Resources (TSX:GSC)

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO)

Verde Agritech (TSX:NPK)

Forza Petroleum (TSX:FORZ)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Harte Gold

Harte Gold operates the Sugar Zone mine in White River, located in Northern Ontario. The asset is surrounded by four producing mines that have cumulatively produced over 30 million ounces of gold since inception. The Sugar Zone mine entered commercial production in 2019 and has an anticipated mine life of approximately 13 years at current output levels.

Last week, the company saw its share price increase 45.45 percent to hit C$0.08.

2. Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources is focused on its Wassa mine in Ghana, West Africa. Last Wednesday (July 28), the company released production results for Q2 and the first six months of 2021. H1 2021 production totaled 78,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,140 per ounce, with the company remaining on track to deliver on its recently revised production guidance of 145,000 to 155,000 ounces for the year.

Over the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 25.1 percent to end the week at C$3.29.

3. Talon Metals

Talon Metals is focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicle industry. The high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper–cobalt project is located in Minnesota, US, and is comprised of the Tamarack North project and the Tamarack South project.

Last Thursday (July 29), Talon and the United Steelworkers union announced a new workforce development partnership to advance the Tamarack project. Over the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 23.08 percent to end the week at C$0.56.

4. Verde Agritech

Verde AgriTech is developing its Cerrado Verde project, located in Brazil. The project is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

The company did not release any news last week, but Verde Agritech’s share price jumped 20 percent to end the week at C$1.14.

5. Forza Petroleum

Forza Petroleum, formerly Oryx Petroleum, is an international oil exploration, development and production company. It has a 65 percent participating interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The company did not release any news last week, but Forza Petroleum nevertheless saw its share price increase 20 percent to close the period at C$0.12.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

