Copper

Investing News

Serengeti Resources Reports Regional Exploration Results from 2018

- November 29th, 2018

The results included  grabs of 57 percent copper and 670 grams per tonne of gold at Arjay, British Columbia, as well as results from East Niv and TrUM, also in BC.

Serengeti Resources (TSXV:SIR) has reported results from field work completed on eight of the company’s wholly-owned early-stage exploration properties staked earlier in 2018.

Following release of the Geoscience BC Search III survey data in January 2018, Serengeti staked the properties based on magnetic and radiometric data as well as a detailed compilation of government-available geological and geochemical information.

President and CEO of Serengeti, David W. Moore said:

“Results of 2018 field work are encouraging and show a good return for these early-stage, low-cost acquisitions. Three of the eight properties staked earlier this year definitely warrant further work which we plan to carry out in 2019.”

The results included  grabs of 57 percent copper and 670 grams per tonne of gold at Arjay, British Columbia, as well as results from East Niv and TrUM, also in BC.

Click here to read the full Serengeti Resources (TSXV:SIR) press release.

copper free industry report

What's ahead for copper stocks?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Kintavar: Toby and Watson Assays Extends Mineralization at Mitchi
WeedMD Shares Q3 2018 Financial Report
Sunvest Minerals Discovers New Significant Copper -Silver Mineralized Zone on the Clone Property, British Columbia
Brixton Metals Drills Kimberlite in 10 of 11 Holes at its Langis Project and Announces Private Placement

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *