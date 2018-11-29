Serengeti Resources Reports Regional Exploration Results from 2018

The results included grabs of 57 percent copper and 670 grams per tonne of gold at Arjay, British Columbia, as well as results from East Niv and TrUM, also in BC.









Serengeti Resources (TSXV:SIR) has reported results from field work completed on eight of the company’s wholly-owned early-stage exploration properties staked earlier in 2018.

Following release of the Geoscience BC Search III survey data in January 2018, Serengeti staked the properties based on magnetic and radiometric data as well as a detailed compilation of government-available geological and geochemical information.

President and CEO of Serengeti, David W. Moore said:

“Results of 2018 field work are encouraging and show a good return for these early-stage, low-cost acquisitions. Three of the eight properties staked earlier this year definitely warrant further work which we plan to carry out in 2019.”

The results included grabs of 57 percent copper and 670 grams per tonne of gold at Arjay, British Columbia, as well as results from East Niv and TrUM, also in BC.

