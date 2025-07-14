Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek



AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Exploration for Rare Earths to commence at Myoff Creek

AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland, while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions.

Share Placement and New Loan Facility



AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Share Placement and New Loan Facility

Trading Halt



AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Cloncurry Project Financing Update



AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Financing Update

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cloncurry Project Update



AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Update

Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'



GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Company Update - Name Change to 'American Uranium Limited'

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FWB:C9O0) President and CEO Greg Cameron outlines the company's upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East uranium project, building on strong results from a winter campaign at the Fraser Lakes B deposit.

“The plan is to get up to 2,500 meters back into this new area of interest. Hopefully drill into what we're defining as an unconformity basement-hosted uranium deposit with significantly higher grade than we currently have,” he said.

“We would have the ability to update that resource report in some fashion, maybe early 2026 or mid-2026, so those are the two key catalysts. But it's all about drilling and adding pounds to the current resource and, more importantly, significantly enhancing that grade which we think we have," Cameron added.

Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August



GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

Yellow uranium rock on dark stones with ASX logo in the corner.

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

Uranium broke out in 2024, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound early in the year. Despite a pullback to about US$78, uranium is still more than 40 percent higher than it was two years ago.

Although the market is dealing with ample supply and uncertain demand in 2025, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue energy security goals.

Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2025.

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Uranium Engages Investing News Network

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. On July 4, 2025, the Company entered into the INN Agreement. The INN Agreement will be for a three-month term, with three equal payments of $2,750 that will be paid at the beginning of each month, totaling $8,250 (GST excluded). The INN Agreement will not automatically renew. INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company with the first campaign commenced on July 4, 2025. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Confirm Uranium Discovery in Initial Drilling at the Dorado Joint Venture Project

Latest News

×