Copper Investing News

Azarga Metals Corp. has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic ...

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, www.azargametals.com, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic VTEM database can now be reviewed and re-interpreted and used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material."

The Company's planned 2022 exploration program will commence with rebuilding the exploration camp and mobilizing equipment in June, drilling from July to September and disseminating drill results as available from September to November. An experienced geologist in VMS deposits and a full-service contractor has been sourced to execute and oversee this plan.

The most recent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate for Marg (see Table 1 below) was completed by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. in 2016 and incorporated into a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the project (note: the PEA title is "Revere Development Corp, Marg Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, Technical Report, Yukon Canada" and is dated August 31, 2016).

The mineral resource estimate in the 2016 PEA was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and is considered by Azarga management to have a high degree of reliability, however, the resource has not been verified by Azarga and is considered historical in nature. A qualified person representing Azarga has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Azarga is not treating it as a current mineral resource.

Table 1 - August 31, 2016 Historical Resource estimate for the Marg Project at a 0.5% copper equivalent cut-off (combining high-grade and low-grade zones)1

Category

Tonnage (mt)

Cu%

Pb%

Zn%

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Indicated

3.7

1.5

2.0

3.8

48

0.76

Inferred

6.1

1.2

1.7

3.4

44

0.74

Note: 1. Where CuEq% was calculated = Cu% + 0.28 Pb% + 0.32 Zn% + 0.39 Au g/t + 0.0055 Ag g/t, which was assessed based on the following metal price and recovery assumptions: Cu price of 2.5 US$/lb and recovery of 80% (96.5% payable); Pb price of 0.8 US$/lb and recovery of 70% (95% payable); Zn price of 0.8 US$/lb and recovery of 90% (85% payable); Au price of 1100 US$/oz and recovery of 50% (90% payable); and Ag price of 16 US$/oz and recovery of 50% (90% payable).

Update on the Company's Unkur Copper-Silver Project in Eastern Russia

Countries around the world have imposed a number of sanctions on Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions include, but are not limited to, removing certain Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication ("SWIFT") messaging system, which will likely affect the Company's ability to fund its 100% owned Unkur project located in the Zabaikalskiy Region of eastern Russia and likely jeopardize the viability of the Company's business operations in Russia. The Company is analysing the evolving situation and assessing the risks associated with these sanctions and their impact on the Company's operations. As noted earlier in this press release, the Company's focus is on its 100% owned Marg project located in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Azarga Metals Corp.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 (604) 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Corporation's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the Company's ability to fund the 2022 Marg Project exploration program, the Yukon Energy, Mines and Resources accepting the Company's 2022 exploration program and related activities report under the Quartz Mining Land Use approvals; reaching an agreement with the First Nation of the Na-cho Nyäk Dun for right of use of their traditional territory; engaging an experienced full-service contractor and expert in VMS deposits to execute and oversee the 2022 Marg Project exploration program; the actual results of the current planned exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in mineralization grade or recovery rates; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental permit approvals or financing; fluctuations in metal prices and the continued viability of the Company's ability to fund care and maintenance of the Unkur Project. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693787/Azarga-Metals-Focused-on-High-Grade-Copper-Rich-VMS-Marg-Project-in-Yukon

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Azarga MetalsTSXV:AZRCopper Investing
AZR:CA
Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future

Azarga Metals Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
china 1100 aluminum sheet

Azarga Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to acquire the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon. The Agreement supersedes the non-binding term sheet announced on 14 July 2021

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the Marg Project. Azarga Metal's technical due diligence has indicated that Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI 43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
0.9 * 0.2

Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR)(OTC PINK:EUUNF) as announced on 14 October 2021, the Company has issued to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") a total of 3,743,755 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$187,188 on a US$3.5 million convertible loan (the "Loan

BSRT Early Warning Disclosure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
azarga plm

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life
  • 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa
  • Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation
  • At Consensus prices (US$3.86/lb copper and US$25/oz silver), post-tax net present value ("NPV") of US$205.5M and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 26.7%
  • May 21, 2021, Spot Prices (US$4.54/lb copper and US$28/oz), post-tax NPV of US$380.4M and IRR of 44.4%
  • Post-tax NPVs of the updated PEA are 39-158% higher than the previous PEA prepared on Unkur in 2018 - Substantial improvements include: lower pre-production capital expenditure; higher average annual throughput; and a 75% longer mine life
  • The PEA also considered an alternative Open-Pit Only Case to mine and process the oxide material only for 4 years with post-tax NPV of US$95.1M and IRR of 46.3% (at Consensus Prices) and NPV of US$162.2 million and IRR of 70.1% (at May 2021 Spot Prices)
  • Positive PEA result based on updated 2021 Inferred Mineral Resource of 51.1Mt at 0.59% copper and 40g/t silver

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces the positive findings of an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the development of its wholly owned Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region of Eastern Russia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cheap graphite sheet

Azarga Metals Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Term Sheet with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to enable it to undertake due diligence and negotiate formal agreements to pursue an acquisition of the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon (the "Transaction

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the agreement to acquire the Marg Project. Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the " Term ") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 15, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report with respect to the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Escalones copper project in Chile ("Escalones").

The technical report is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Escalones Copper Project, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile" and is dated March 22, 2022, with an effective date of February 15, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared by Global Resource Engineering, with contributions from other firms, including Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2 Concentrator Plant Begins Hot Commissioning Ahead of Schedule

Production of copper concentrate from Phase 2 plant now underway

Early commissioning positions Kamoa-Kakula to achieve upper end of 2022 copper production guidance of between 290,000 and 340,000 tonnes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum to Advance Its Nunavut Uranium Project; Appoints Technical Team and Commences Permitting Process

Forum to Advance Its Nunavut Uranium Project; Appoints Technical Team and Commences Permitting Process

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged former Cameco Project Geologist, Rebecca Hunter, former Cameco Logistics Manager, Leon Davis and Denise Lockett, Permitting and Engagement as consultants to Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Rebecca was instrumental in the exciting early days of the Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries and brings a wealth of geological knowledge to Forum. Leon lived and worked in Nunavut for eight years and understands the unique operating conditions of the project. Denise has been working with Nunavut regulators and communities for over twenty five years. Our Team is committed to the successful discovery of a Tier One uranium deposit next door to Orano's Kiggavik Development Project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Closes Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Closes Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million (see Company PR dated March 3, 2022).

The Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,421,875. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company, each of which will not qualify as a flow-through share, at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling

Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that on March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court decreed a preliminary injunction to suspend the effects of Resolution No. 14 of 2021, environmental licence of the Minera Vizcachitas drilling project. In response to the Court Order the company has initiated the process of safety suspending the drilling operations.

The Court order relates to the potential impact to the vizcachas (a small rabbit) habitat, which is part of the food chain of the Andean Cat, a protected species. The Company will ask for upliftment or review of the order of March 18, 2022 so that its planned 18,000 meter drill campaign can continue in accordance with its granted permits. Approximately 6,600 meters of the program have been completed and 5,400 meters of assays for grade are in progress currently. The Company firmly believes that our project does not cause or will not cause direct impact to the vizcachas - as already assessed in the environmental assessment process that led to our current environmental licence - and therefore does not and will not pose a threat to Andean Cat habitat. The Company will prepare the necessary information to prove adequate measures have been taken and will be taken before the Environmental Court, and thus it should be permitted to continue with the authorized works and activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×