PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Romana West drilling extends La Romana mineralization 150m to the west
  • Copper-tin grades increasing to the west
  • Investor webcast with CEO Tim Moody to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time . Details at end of this release

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first six holes drilled at the Romana West target, testing extensions to the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

Key highlights:
  • Copper and tin mineralization with good continuity starts immediately below a thin cover of sediments
  • Moderately north-dipping tabular geometry ideally suited for potential open-pit mining
  • High value tin grades increasing to the west
  • LRD162 intercepted 17m at 0.65% CuEq 1 ( 0.4% Cu 0.13% Sn, 1.1 g/t Ag) from 50.0m , including 6m at 1.24% CuEq 1 (0.5% Cu, 0.29% Sn, 1.5g/t Ag)
  • LRD166 intercepted 14.5m at 0.75 % CuEq 1 (0.36% Cu, 0.15% Sn, 1.2 g/t Ag from 7.5m , including 5m at 1.06% CuEq 1 (0.48% Cu, 0.21% Sn, 2.0 g/t Ag)
  • LRD164 intercepted 16m at 0.70% CuEq 1 (0.52 % Cu, 0.06 % Sn, 1.6 g/t Ag) from 37.0m , including 3m at 1.38% CuEq 1 (1.06% Cu, 0.11% Sn, 3.9 g/t Ag)
  • Mineralization remains wide open at depth and to the west
  • Drilling ongoing with results pending from six additional completed drill holes with visual copper and tin mineralization

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 below. Drill hole assay results are summarized in Table 1 and collar details are presented in Table 2 below.

"Drilling at Romana West commenced within weeks of being granted surface access. Twelve of our planned 25 drill holes have been completed and assay results for the first six are very encouraging. Our drill program has been highly successful, confirming continuity of the copper-tin-silver mineralization 150 meters to the west of the La Romana discovery. The overall strike length of La Romana is now 1.35 kilometers and is still open, with step-out drilling continuing farther to the west. Results to date show the potential for grades to increase to the west," said Tim Moody , President and CEO of Pan Global.

The Romana West mineralization occurs in two main layers, Zone B and Zone C, commencing directly below a thin cover of post mineral sediments. Sulphide mineralization was intersected in all holes at depths predicted from modelling of previous drilling and geology data. At shallow depths the primary sulphides, including chalcopyrite and pyrite, have been overprinted by supergene chalcocite and copper enrichment.

The assay results also include some of the highest tin grades reported in the Escacena project area, with assays up to 0.62% Sn. Coarse cassiterite was observed in both Zone B and Zone C. Importantly, cassiterite is the only tin mineral observed and is preferred for metallurgical extraction to produce a valuable tin concentrate. Processed tin is a key ingredient in electronics and solar panels and regularly trades at three-to-four times the value of processed copper.

The ongoing drill program aims to test the near-surface La Romana mineralization a further 350m along strike to the west.

Figure 1 – Gravity anomaly map showing the Romana West and La Romana targets, drill hole locations with selected results, and cross-section locations A-A' (Figure 2) and B-B' (Figure 3).

Figure 1 – Gravity anomaly map showing the Romana West and La Romana targets, drill hole locations with selected results, and cross-section locations A-A' (Figure 2) and B-B' (Figure 3). (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 2 – Cross section 736010m East, A-A', showing selected assay results highlights and copper grade shells for new drill holes LRD161 , LRD162 and LRD166 , with mineralization commencing immediately beneath the post mineral cover to nearly 200m down-dip (to the north).

Figure 2 – Cross section 736010m East, A-A', showing selected assay results highlights and copper grade shells for new drill holes LRD161, LRD162 and LRD166, with mineralization commencing immediately beneath the post mineral cover to nearly 200m down-dip (to the north). (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 3 – Cross section 735900m East, B-B', showing selected highlights and copper grade shells for new drill holes LRD163 , LRD164 and LRD165 .

Figure 3 – Cross section 735900m East, B-B', showing selected highlights and copper grade shells for new drill holes LRD163, LRD164 and LRD165. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Table 1 – Romana West drill results summary

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

CuEq( 1 )

Cu

Sn

Ag


Au

Pb

Zn

True
Thickness


m

m

m

%

%

%

g/t


g/t

ppm

ppm

(m)

LRD161

117.00

130.00

13.00

0.27

0.25

0.01

0.8


0.01

11

72

11.79

Including

126.00

130.00

4.00

0.49

0.46

0.01

1.6


0.01

19

85

3.63

and

150.00

162.00

12.00

0.36

0.28

0.03

1.1


0.01

7

70

10.9

Including

150.00

156.00

6.00

0.60

0.47

0.05

1.9


0.01

12

79

5.44

Including

152.00

153.00

1.00

1.61

1.23

0.14

4.0


0.01

21

87

0.91

LRD162

50.00

67.00

17.00

0.65

0.30

0.13

1.1


0.01

49

81

17.00

Including

52.00

58.00

6.00

1.24

0.47

0.29

1.5


0.01

19

75

6.00

and

95.00

109.15

14.15

0.27

0.18

0.03

0.6


0.02

10

64

14.15

Including

107.00

109.15

2.15

0.63

0.46

0.06

2.1


0.088

36

76

2.15

and

132.50

135.00

2.50

0.89

0.10

0.30


0.01

42

58

2.50

Including

134.00

135.00

1.00

1.64

0.62


0.01

6

47

1.00

LRD163

30.35

32.00

1.65

0.86

0.76

0.03

3.7


137

103

1.27

and

60.00

72.00

12.00

0.31

0.25

0.02

2.2


0.01

80

142

9.20

and

122.00

126.00

4.00

0.29

0.23

0.02

0.5


3

50

3.07

LRD164

37.00

53.00

16.00

0.70

0.52

0.06

1.6


0.01

7

85

16.00

Including

43.00

47.00

4.00

0.93

0.68

0.09

1.8


0.01

2

91

4.00

Including

49.00

52.00

3.00

1.38

1.06

0.11

3.9


0.02

16

78

3.00

and

87.00

91.00

4.00

0.66

0.52

0.05

0.8


0.02

3

51

4.00

Including

88.00

89.00

1.00

1.59

1.42

0.06

2.0


0.05

8

50

1.00

LRD165

86.25

87.70

1.45

0.64

0.36

0.10

1.2


0.01

5

87

1.24

and

114.00

122.85

8.85

0.59

0.55

0.01

1.4


0.008

6

74

7.58

Including

119.00

122.85

3.85

1.08

1.04

0.013

2.7


0.013

10

80

3.3

Including

122.25

122.85

0.60

5.24

5.06

0.04

13.0


0.034

29

180

0.51

LRD166

7.50

22.00

14.50

0.75

0.36

0.15

1.2


0.012

25

129

13.30

including

17.00

22.00

5.00

1.06

0.48

0.21

1.5


0.018

27

131

4.6

and

72.00

73.20

1.20

1.19

1.04

0.06

1.7


0.024

11

48

1.10

1 Copper Equivalent = CuEq. CuEq is calculated using Cu, Sn, and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries of 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag are based on preliminary studies performed by Wardell Armstrong International and MinePro. The CuEq calculation assumes commodity prices of US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag, corresponding to the three-year monthly price averages to July 2023. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]

Table 2 – Romana West drill hole collar information (6 holes, total 1,004.95m )

Hole ID

Easting 2

Northing 2

Azimuth ( o )

Dip( o )

Depth (m)

LRD161

736025.3

4152813

195

-70

197.45

LRD162

735989.1

4152760

180

-50

182.05

LRD163

735921.6

4152767

180

-90

167.9

LRD164

735921.7

4152766

180

-50

140.35

LRD165

735895.7

4152851

156

-70

222.45

LRD166

736038.8

4152687

156

-55

94.75

2 Coordinate system. UTM29N ERTS89

Investor Call to Discuss Drill Results and Expanding La Romana

CEO Tim Moody will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the latest results at the Escacena Project. An open Q&A session will follow a short presentation.

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Please register in advance: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtcumhrzsqE9XnLSo4hLpyYL7Nrdq-utim .

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Investors are encouraged to send questions or topics of interest in advance to investors@panglobalresources.com to be addressed following the presentation. A link to the webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://panglobalresources.com following the live broadcast.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep , Romana North , Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

QA/QC Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m . Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland . All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

Qualified Persons

James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-ongoing-drilling-extends-strike-of-la-romana-near-surface-copper-tin-silver-mineralization-to-1-35-kilometers-301931601.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/19/c3500.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×