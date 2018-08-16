Kintavar Releases Sample Results from Summer Drill Program

The results show that four trenches over four geophysical anomalies returned copper mineralization.









Kintavar Exploration (TSXV:KTR) has released its first channel sample assays from its 2018 summer exploration program of four geophysical anomalies at the Mitchi project in Quebec.

As highlighted in the press release:

Four trenches over four geophysical anomalies returned copper mineralization

Nasigon-SUD: 0.78 percent copper, 4.37 grams per tonne (g/t) silver over 8.97 m

Nasigon-EST: 0.41 percent copper, 3.61 g/t silver over 6.45 m

Lac-Michel: 0.37 percent copper, 3.25 g/t silver over 8.0 m

Toby: 0.57 percent copper, 8.34 g/t silver over 6.65 m

President and CEO of Kintavar, Kiril Mugerman said:

“Our two main corridors keep producing the results that we were hoping to see when our summer program started in June. Nasigon, that until recently was focused only on one showing, now has mineralization extending on surface for over 2 km. The Sherlock area, which already has a strike length of mineralization of over 4.5 km, shows great consistency. At the Toby trench, what started with a simple outcrop and a grab sample of 0.81 percent copper, now is an important drilling target with mineralization open in all the directions. The style of mineralization and the bulk mining model that we are envisioning for the Mitchi project, combined with the consistency of grades and of the favorable sedimentary units is such that every mineralized outcrop has the potential to become an important zone.”

