TINONE SAMPLES LITHIUM MINERALIZATION IN HISTORICAL DRILL CORE FROM ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

DEFINES NEW STYLE OF MINERALIZATION PERIPHERAL TO PROSPECTIVE GRANITES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified lithium mineralization in historical core samples from its 100%-owned, 9,600-hectare Aberfoyle Project (the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights
  • Definition of a new style of lithium mineralization at Aberfoyle :
    • Select drill core samples of mica-rich sedimentary rocks, host to the prospective Devonian granites, returned up to 0.47% Li 2 O at the Storeys Creek target area.
    • Strong lithium mineralization, hosted in sedimentary rocks at Storeys Creek, enhances the prospectivity criteria for lithium beyond Devonian aged granites.
    • Follow-up surface sampling, geological mapping, mineralogical studies and potential drilling, in addition to further sampling of historical drill core, are warranted to fully constrain the lithium potential of the target area.
  • Expanded exploration search space: These new results significantly expand the exploration search-space for lithium mineralization at Aberfoyle and elsewhere across the Company's portfolio of tin-tungsten-lithium projects in northeast Tasmania .
  • Emerging lithium district: the Company holds a dominant ground position over many prospective lithium-hosting granites in northeast Tasmania .

"The identification of new lithium mineralization at the Aberfoyle Project significantly opens our exploration search space across the Project," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman . "From old core that was drilled for tin-tungsten at the historical Aberfoyle and Storeys Creek mines, we have now discovered that mica-rich sandstones proximal to the prospective granites, also carry highly anomalous lithium concentrations. This is a great result as it further confirms the presence of lithium in a new area on the property and opens additional areas for lithium exploration across the district. Plans are now underway to follow-up and expand on these results by way of systematic rock sampling and mapping across the Storeys Creek area focused on mica-bearing sandstones and also the prospective granites. While TinOne's focus remains on our Great Pyramid tin project, where we are currently concentrating on updating the resource, the exciting new lithium finds at Aberfoyle provide significant optionality for the Company."

Drill Core Sampling Program

Based on a thorough compilation of historical surface and underground drill data together with historical underground geological and structural mapping, multiple historical drill holes were selected for further review. Holes were prioritised based on the documentation and logging of coarse mica-alteration, which has shown to be locally related to lithium mineralization elsewhere on the Project (see March 15 th , 2023 news release).

The key drill holes were located at the Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT) core storage facility at Mornington in Hobart, Tasmania . The core storage facility holds a total of approximately 4,800 metres of drill core from 59 underground holes drilled at the Storeys Creek and Aberfoyle mines. Additionally, approximately 5,500 metres of drill core from 28 holes collared at surface in the Aberfoyle-Storeys Creek area are held at the facility. The core facility also holds approximately 1,400 metres of core from the Royal George area and 380 metres from the Gipps Creek area. In addition to the core held at the facility, detailed logs from most of the historical drilling at both mines are available to the Company – 449 logs of >21,000 metres of drilling at Aberfoyle and 351 logs of >18,000 metres of drilling at Storeys Creek.

At Mornington, drill core from prioritized holes were laid out, relogged, imaged and select intervals were sampled (either half or quarter core) and submitted to the lab for full multi-element geochemical analyses. Collar information, down hole survey data, lithology, alteration and mineralization data for each hole were digitised from historical reports and were replotted in 3D software to better constrain the spatial representation of each sample. For drill holes lacking collar data, sample locations are inferred from historic underground sections (Figures 2, 3, 4). Seventeen samples were collected from drill core from seven holes at the Storeys Creek and Aberfoyle underground mines and another twenty-five samples were taken from surface holes drilled at Royal George, Gipps Creek and Storeys Creek (Figure 1). Selected analytical highlights are listed in Table 1.

Table 1. Select geochemical results from core sampling.

Hole

Sample ID

Core
length
(cm)

Li 2 O
%

Sn
%

WO 3
%

Comments

U9-38

TRD006031

21

0.47

0.36

0.01

Hornfels of interbedded sandstone and mudstone of
the Mathinna Supergroup. Spotted siltstone to fine-
grained sandstone.  Sample was taken from a vein of
coarse brown mica.

U8-1A

TRD006044

91

0.27

0.02

0.58

Interbedded dark grey sandstone with spotted fine
grained sandstone to siltstone. Minor light brown and
white intervals which may be alteration and/or
staining.

AU11-4

TRD006018

92

0.20

0.06

0.01

Variably altered fine-grained white aplite to medium-
grained leucogranite. Abundant white feldspar. Grey
to transparent quartz and common muscovite. Rare
dark micas.

U6-11

TRD006026

99

0.13

0.02

0.01

Medium to fine-grained white sometimes spotted
sandstone with minor mica.

U6-11

TRD006030

91

0.12

0.01

1.00

Brown metasandstone-dominated section with light
coloured fine-grained metasandstone and grey units.

AU11-4

TRD006019

92

0.10

0.03

0.01

As per sample TRD006018.

U11-7

TRD006032

153

0.09

0.01

0.01

Very sharp contact between dark grey hornfels and
white aplite. Aplite is white mica rich with scattered
dark veinlets and domains less than 5 mm across.

Figure 1. Map showing the locations of the Storeys Creek and Aberfoyle Mine target areas. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Highlights from the sampling program include:

  • Storeys Creek – Three of the highest lithium results were from samples of sedimentary rocks representing the host lithologies to the prospective tin-tungsten bearing Devonian granites. Sample TRD006031 from hole U9-38 returned 0.47% Li 2 O (2,190 ppm Li) of a mica-rich altered sandstone cut by discrete quartz veins. This sample was collected approximately 100 m above the deeper granite (Figure 2). Sample TRD006044 from hole U8-1A returned 0.27% Li 2 O (1,275 ppm Li) collected from a sandstone cut by mica-rich veins with associated quartz and sphalerite (zinc sulfide). This sample was collected approximately 50 m above the granite (Figure 3).

    The presence of strong lithium mineralization, proximal to the granites at Storeys Creek, improves the Company's exploration model for lithium across the Aberfoyle project. Additional mineralogical work, similar to the initial studies at the Dead Pig target (see March 15 th , 2023 news release) is required to constrain the nature of the sandstone-hosted lithium mineralization. Further sampling (historic drill core) and surface outcrops surrounding the Storeys Creek target are planned to better evaluate the lithium potential of the area.

Figure 2. Section 2500N through the Storeys Creek historical underground developments showing the locations of select core samples with associated Li2O values. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Figure 3. Section 3300N through the Storeys Creek historical underground developments showing the locations of select core samples with associated Li2O values. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

  • Aberfoyle Mine – Samples of drill core from historical underground holes at the Aberfoyle Mine, located 2.8 km south of the Storeys Creek area (Figure 1), returned anomalous lithium values up to 0.20% Li 2 O (Figure 4). All samples were collected from mica-altered granite (greisen alteration) with textures similar to other zones of significant lithium mineralisation such as the Dead Pig target located 6.8 km to the west (1.14% Li 2 O; see March 15 th , 2023 news release). The mineralized granite at the Aberfoyle Mine target is partially covered by relatively shallow Permian aged sediments, therefore, additional core sampling and potentially follow-up drilling are required to fully evaluate the scale of the granite-hosted lithium potential of the area.

Figure 4. Plan map of the 1100 Level of the Aberfoyle Mine the locations of select core samples with associated Li2O values. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

New insights from this core sampling program together with results from the upcoming follow-up sampling and mineralogical studies will help guide future exploration programs across the Company's portfolio of highly prospective tin-tungsten-lithium projects in northeast Tasmania (Figure 5). Many of the Company's other projects are also centered on Devonian granites that intruded into Mathinna Group sedimentary rocks and have similarly not been systematically evaluated for lithium mineralization.

Analytical Procedures and QA/QC

Drill core samples were delivered to ALS Limited in Burnie, Australia from where they were forwarded to ALS Adelaide for sample preparation. Samples for analysis were forwarded to either ALS Brisbane or ALS Perth. Both the ALS Brisbane and ALS Perth facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Samples were analysed for lithium and 47 other elements via inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy after a four acid digestion (ICP-MS; ALS method ME-MS61).

Control samples comprising certified reference samples (including reference material certified for lithium) duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Figure 5. Location of the Company's projects in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

References

Original sections used for Figures 2-4 can be accessed via the Mineral Resources Tasmania Tiger database:
https://www.mrt.tas.gov.au/mrtdoc/ct_mineplan/ABERF_081/ABERF_081.pdf
https://www.mrt.tas.gov.au/mrtdoc/ct_mineplan/ABERF_018/ABERF_018.pdf
https://www.mrt.tas.gov.au/mrtdoc/ct_mineplan/ABERF_033/ABERF_033.pdf
https://www.mrt.tas.gov.au/mrtdoc/ct_mineplan/ABERF_222/ABERF_222.pdf

About the Aberfoyle Project

The Aberfoyle project area straddles the boundary between the Silurian to Devonian Mathinna Supergroup sedimentary rocks and the Devonian Ben Lomond Granite. The historical Aberfoyle (tin-tungsten) and Storeys Creek (tungsten-tin) mines as well as other vein systems are hosted in the sedimentary rocks and occur as strike extensive systems of sheeted and stockwork veining. Elevated lithium has not previously been reported from the Project area. Historic production 1 from the Aberfoyle Mine was estimated at 2.1Mt at 0.91% tin and 0.28% tungsten and production from Storey Creek was estimated at 1.1Mt at 1.09% tungsten and 0.18% tin.

Historical records and drilling indicate the mineralized vein system at Aberfoyle is up to 60 metres wide, 800 metres in length and extends approximately 400 metres in the down dip direction. The Lutwyche prospect occurs approximately 1 kilometre northeast of Aberfoyle and is comprised of two sets of mineralized veins which can be traced along strike for approximately 750 metres.

An additional sediment-hosted vein system, the Kookaburra, is located 200 metres southwest of the main Lutwyche vein system and is known to be approximately 40 metres wide with an along strike extent of at least several hundred metres.

Mineralization at Storeys Creek is hosted within a 30 to 50 metre wide, north-northwest striking sheeted vein array which dips to the southwest. The system can be traced along strike for 300 metres and extends 400 metres in the down dip direction. The Ben Lomond Granite crops out approximately 1km west of the mine and has been identified at depth at 180 metres below the surface.

Additional poorly known sediment-hosted vein systems occur at Brocks, Eastern Hill and elsewhere in the tenement.

Granite-hosted occurrences are developed throughout the exposed areas of granitoid outcrop and consist of vein, disseminated and breccia style occurrences with associated greisen style alteration. These have given rise to historical small scale hard rock and more extensive alluvial production in the Gipps Creek, Rex Hill , Ben Lomond , Royal George and other areas.

The Company interprets that both sediment- and granite-hosted systems have developed in structural corridors of multi-kilometre extent and that historical exploration has not systematically explored these corridors. TinOne believes systematic exploration of these prospective corridors will result in the definition of high-quality drill targets.

1 Data relating to historical mine production were sourced from Collins and Williams, 1986. Metallogeny and tectonic development of the Tasman Fold Belt System in Tasmania. Ore Geology Reviews 1: 153-201.


Corporate Update

The Company announces that Ben Meka has resigned from his role as Vice President, Corporate Development for TinOne to focus on corporate development opportunities within the Inventa Capital group. The Company would like to thank Mr. Meka for his contributions.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range, Mount Maurice and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Russell Fulton (MAIG), Vice President Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects; future mineral exploration, development and production; and the release of exploration results.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/17/c6897.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TinOne ResourcesTORC:CATSXV:TORCIndustrial Metals Investing
TORC:CA
TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined a new zone of anomalous lithium-in-soil at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TINONE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on May 18, 2023 June 2, 2023 and June 26, 2023 raising an additional C$153,000 .  The Company overall raised gross proceeds of C$781,000 issuing a total of 6,508,330 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit (the " Financing ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it been granted a total of 243 km 2 of new exploration tenure in northeast Tasmania.  In addition, the Company has applied for another 133 km 2 which has been recommended to be granted in the coming months. The road-accessible tenements, collectively called the Mount Maurice Project, are considered prospective for tin and lithium mineralization.  While northeast Tasmania has historically been a tin and tungsten producing region, recent exploration by several companies surrounding TinOne's tenements have focussed efforts on lithium prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Helium CEO Ed Bereznicki

First Helium CEO Ed Bereznicki: Bringing the Worsley Property into Production in 2022

First Helium (TSXV:HELI) successfully tested its first discovery well and is now looking forward to bringing it into production in 2022. The company is also exploring future helium resources on an underdeveloped land base in Worsley, Alberta.

First Helium CEO Ed Bereznicki shares some of the exciting things that the company is working on.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Industrial Metals

How to Invest in Industrial Metals

Industrial metals such as coal, aluminum and tin are key to much of the technology and infrastructure used in our daily lives, and lesser-known products like molybdenum and chromium have roles to play too.

From aircraft frames to everyday appliances, industrial metals are everywhere, and investing in the industrial metals sector is growing increasingly popular.

Read on for a look at several of the most key industrial metals and how to get investment exposure.

Keep reading...Show less
A Global Helium Shortage: Why This Investment Opportunity is Heating Up

A Global Helium Shortage: Why This Investment Opportunity is Heating Up

Helium has countless uses outside of floating party balloons. This rare and finite element is used in MRI machine technology, fibre optics, semiconductors, space exploration and more. Helium is also valuable for scientific research, medical use and in other specialized industries.

Helium is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, inert and non-toxic gas that sits first in the group of noble gases on the periodic table of elements. Since it has so many important uses in the modern world, helium stocks are being reduced at a steady rate and at current rates of consumption the world could see its supply potentially dry up in the not too distant future.

While the United States was once the dominant global supplier of helium, Canada and other countries around the world are emerging as also having large reserves of this noble gas, which could help with the looming helium shortage.

Is there really a helium shortage?

Unlike base and precious metals, which are found in numerous countries around the world, the world’s supply of helium is less well understood and is believed to mainly be located in only a handful of countries, including the United States, Canada, Algeria and Qatar. Helium’s unique chemical properties and inert behavior make it a finite commodity in high demand.

According to Sophia Hayes, a chemist at Washington University in St. Louis, “Helium is the one element out of the entire periodic table that escapes the Earth and goes out into space.” The element does not readily combine with other elements, which means as it reaches the surface of the earth, it can easily escape the planet’s gravitational pull.

As the demand for helium grows, analysts expect the market to reach estimated highs of approximately US$18.18 billion by 2025. However, meeting forecasted demand based on current supply chains may not be possible.

The world’s top locations for helium exploration

Much of the world’s helium resources exist in a handful of jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Algeria and Qatar. With only a few countries producing helium, the world’s production can be described with a single word: fragile.

For over 100 years, the US Government managed the global supply of helium. Although 75 percent of all the world’s helium production has traditionally come from three locations in the US, the Federal Helium Reserve operated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Amarillo, Texas is set to stop production in 2021. As one of the biggest military powerhouses in the world, the withdrawal of the US Government as the key supplier from the helium industry provides a large opportunity for the private sector, as helium is critical for specialized welding, low-temperature research, high-tech manufacturing, missile and rocket development and observation balloons.

According to the BLM, “recognizing this important military use for the second most common element in the universe, the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 reserved all helium produced on Federal lands to the Federal government.” However, as of September 30, 2021, the BLM will no longer manage the Federal Helium System and excess helium will be transferred to the General Services Administration (GSA) to follow its statutory disposal process. The beginning of this disposal process opens the doors for helium exploration companies and resource-rich jurisdictions to further develop this industry and broaden its reach outside of the US.

Canada: A hotspot for helium exploration and production

In 2021, helium was deemed a critical mineral by the Government of Canada, aligning it with the likes of highly sought-after minerals like copper, uranium, zinc and others. The country now stands as having the fifth-largest helium reserves in the world.

Companies looking to leverage North American helium resources include Imperial Helium (TSX:IHC), a Canadian company focused on acquiring, developing and operating helium properties located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Avanti Energy (TSX:AVN), a gas exploration company focused on assets across western Canada and the United States. Both companies have assets in Southern Alberta, a helium-rich region in North America

Another major player in the helium space is First Helium Inc. (TSXV:HELI), a helium-focused Canadian company positioned to become a leading North American producer, that is employing a de-risked, low-cost strategy to achieve near-term cash flow. Its flagship Worsley project strategically sits atop a helium-rich area of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin north of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

As an emerging leader in helium exploration and resource development, First Helium expects to bring its helium processing facility on stream by the end of 2022 to create operating cash flow for the company. With the end of the Federal Helium System, a large opportunity exists for companies like First Helium to supply helium via industrial gas aggregators in the US to North America, and potentially globally as an increasingly finite and valuable commodity.

Many areas of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan naturally contain large amounts of helium. As an indication of the growing importance of helium development in Canada, the country’s largest processing facility opened near Battle Creek, Saskatchewan in April of 2021. Commissioned by North American Helium, the C$32 million plant is expected to produce more than 50 Mcf of purified helium for commercial sale.

Takeaway

Helium is a rare and finite resource that is experiencing an increasing level of demand for its applications in the medical, research, aerospace and technology industries. Based on the paradigm shift in the helium supply chain due to the US Government ending the Federal Helium System, many companies in countries like Canada are beginning to capitalize on the substantial investment opportunity that exists to participate in this space and replenish the depleting global stockpiles of this valuable noble gas. As an early mover in the nascent Canadian helium sector, First Helium is well-positioned to establish itself as a leading, emerging helium supplier.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium: What You Need to Know About This Critical Element

Helium: What You Need to Know About This Critical Element

The idea of investing in helium may not seem as exciting as investing in cryptocurrencies, for example, but there is more to this noble gas than meets the eye.

The global helium market was valued at an impressive US$1.9 billion in 2019. Additionally, the global market for helium is expected to reach US$2.8 billion by the end of 2026, with a respectable compound annual growth rate of 5.9 percent over that period.

In 2021, helium was declared a critical mineral in Canada along with copper, uranium, zinc and others. As a critical mineral, helium is considered essential to Canada’s economic security, is required for Canada’s transition to a low-carbon economy and is a sustainable source for the country’s partners.

Helium is also a finite resource because it is non-renewable and its presence is rare on earth, despite being the second most abundant element in the universe. The element is generally found deep underground in the same sedimentary basins that have historically produced oil and gas.

Why is helium important?

Helium is a valuable and precious commodity used in a wide range of applications, including in the medical, aerospace, military and technology industries. Specifically, the element is used in MRI machines, fibre optic cables, data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and cooling as well as in cryogenics.

Among all of helium’s applications, the most growth is expected to stem from demand in high-tech areas. Given helium’s unique atomic structure of being lighter than air, the element is also non-substitutable in many instances, which therefore requires significant helium production to meet endless industry demands.

Helium: A looming shortage

Effective September 30, 2021, the US government will completely leave the helium industry in an effort to encourage private sector growth and development. The US will facilitate the disposal of its helium reserves in accordance with the Helium Stewardship Act of 2013 to foster a more sustainable economic model.

The decision is expected to have industry-wide ramifications because the US has been the largest supplier of helium to the world since the 1920s. The US accounts for 75 percent of the world’s helium production. Based on current consumption rates, the world’s known helium reserves are expected to run out between the years 2030 to 2040.

The anticipated shortage has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, sending helium prices to between $300 and $600/Mcf as recently compared to natural gas which trades at approximately $2-3/Mcf. According to Cormark Securities, the current price of helium is forecasted to generate project IRRs for producers of approximately 140 percent.

Canada is now being considered a top contender for helping close the helium supply gap. Canada has the fifth-largest helium resource in the world and the US is the largest consumer of helium.

What does this mean? Canadian helium companies have a significant opportunity to leverage attractive prices as the US government starts its exit and seeks new suppliers.

Key players in the helium industry today

There are multiple key players in the helium industry, including Avanti Energy (TSX:AVN,OTC Pink:ARGYF), Desert Mountain Energy (TSX:DME,OTCQX:DMEHF), First Helium (TSXV:HELI), Global Helium (CSE:HECO,OTC Pink:GBHCF), Imperial Helium (TSXV:IHC), North American Helium, Royal Helium (TSXV:RHC,OTCQB:RHCCF), Helium One Global (LSE:HE1,OTCQB:HLOGF), Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL,OTC Pink:AZZEF) and Thor Resources.

Among the group, North American Helium is the most active driller in Canada with a focus on helium and nitrogen production. The company also holds the largest contiguous helium land position in the world with rights to over 5 million acres of prospective land in Saskatchewan and Utah. North American Helium has a third-party assessed Risked Prospective Resource estimate of 20.8 Bcf of helium on half of the Saskatchewan land area. The company’s assets in Utah sit in a helium-rich area with strong historical drilling outputs as high as 2.8 percent helium – although North American Helium has yet to drill in Utah.

The most uniquely positioned company for success in the group is First Helium. The company expects to be one of the fastest to produce helium relative to the peer group, due its project-driven nature, access to existing infrastructure and favourable timeline. The company’s flagship Worsley project near Grande Prairie, Alberta has a discovery well with helium content that was tested as high as 1.3 percent. According to an independent engineering contingent resources report by Sproule Associates Limited, the Worsley discovery well is estimated to have a net present value of C$15.2 million at a 10 percent discount rate, or C$0.23 per basic share outstanding.

The company also plans to embark on a three-well drilling program on locations adjacent to the discovery well and identified via 3D seismic to further expand its asset base to increase shareholder value. First Helium has also entered into an option agreement to review land and seismic data to potentially explore and develop over 350,000 hectares of highly prospective land for helium. The company plans to become a leading North American helium producer by leveraging its low-risk, high-yield discovery well, and focusing on a low-cost strategy to achieve strong cash flows.

Regardless of what company fits your investment strategy — the potential helium shortage that may occur in the coming years makes companies like First Helium and North American Helium compelling to consider.

Takeaway

As US government helium production ceases, the industry is set to experience a supply shortage in the near term. New and significant production is needed and Canada is quickly rising to the top as a major potential supplier of helium. Canadian companies with low-risk helium projects present an exciting opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on high helium prices and increasing demand.

Keep reading...Show less
first helium stock

First Helium


Keep reading...Show less
PLAN Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

PLAN Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) (“Progressive Planet”, “PLAN” or the “Company”), a developer of natural pozzolan properties in BC, Canada, announces that, further to its news release dated April 23, 2020, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement comprising of 6,784,000 units at $0.03 per unit, for total proceeds of $203,520.

Each unit comprises one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company for $0.05 a share on or before May 12th, 2021. The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the 3,392,000 Warrants by giving written notice to the holders thereof, and in such event the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date of such notice. Securities will bear legends restricting resale until September 13th, 2020.

