Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined a new zone of anomalous lithium-in-soil at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights
  • Definition of a new zone of broad lithium-in-soil anomalism:
    • The Dalrymple area is 9 km southeast of the Dead Pig-Guinea Pig anomaly and measures approximately 2.6 by 1.2 km.
    • A coherent anomaly is emerging near the southeast extent of the Dalrymple area with peak lithium in soils of 1,730 ppm (0.37% Li 2 O).
    • Infill and additional soil sampling are warranted to fully constrain the size of the anomalous footprint.
  • Significant lithium potential: The presence of broad zones of lithium-in-soil anomalism suggests the Aberfoyle project is emerging as a significant lithium exploration play. Prior to the Company's 2022-2023 exploration programs, Aberfoyle has never been targeted for lithium mineralization.
  • Exploration through a new lens: New results from Aberfoyle will be used to guide lithium-focused exploration initiatives across the Company's highly prospective portfolio of lithium-tin-tungsten projects in northeast Tasmania .

"The final results from our recently completed reconnaissance-style soil sampling program at Aberfoyle clearly demonstrate the significant lithium potential of the project," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman . "We have now identified multiple zones of strong lithium-in-soil anomalism which support the potential scale of lithium mineralization. Plans are underway to follow-up and expand on these anomalies with infill soil lines as well as new lines to expand open-ended anomalies. We continue to be pleased with results from the Company's exploration activities at Aberfoyle as we work towards defining a new lithium district."

Key Results

Reconnaissance-style soil sampling has been completed across the Aberfoyle project (Figure 1). Initial soil sampling was completed on a wide-spaced 200 x 400 m grid, with more detailed sampling on a 50 x 200 m grid across the Rex Hill area (Figure 1). One infill east-west oriented soil line was completed at Dead Pig-Guinea Pig with samples taken at 100 m intervals, midway between two 400 m spaced lines. Results have now been received from all 657 samples collected and the new results, primarily from the eastern side of the project, build on previously released results (see April 26 th , 2023 news release).

Figure 1. Map showing lithium-in-soil geochemical results from Aberfoyle. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

The soil geochemical data define multiple broad zones of lithium anomalism (Figure 1) highlighted by:

  • The newly defined Dalrymple area measures 2.6 by 1.2 km at the 220 ppm (0.047% Li 2 O) cutoff. The broad zone of lithium anomalism is open to the south and northeast and is more coherent to the southeast, although additional sampling across the area is warranted to fully constrain the size of the anomaly. Only 13 rock samples have been collected across this broad soil anomaly (up to 0.06% Li 2 O), which were sampled primarily for tin mineralization.
    The prospective Devonian granites at Dalrymple are partially covered by relatively shallow ( 80 m thick) Permian aged sediments (Figure 1). The occurrence of highly anomalous lithium in soil immediately adjacent to the boundary between the lithium-bearing granite and the cover rocks indicates the potential for lithium anomalism to persist under cover at depths amenable to shallow drilling.
  • The Dead Pig-Guinea Pig anomaly measures 2.3 by 0.8 km at the 220 ppm (0.047% Li 2 0) cutoff. Rock samples collected from across the anomaly returned Li 2 O values of up to 2.0% (float) and 1.1% (outcrop) with 33 samples yielding values over 0.1% Li 2 O (465 ppm Li) (see April 26 th , 2023 news release).
  • Rex Hill east area spans four 400 m spaced sample lines where the highest Li values (e.g., 416 ppm Li) are from the eastern ends of the lines. The emerging anomaly measures 1 km north to south and is open to the east.
  • Follow-up geological mapping and rock sampling together with infill and expansion, tighter-spaced soil lines will be completed across the new soil anomalies to better define their footprints and develop vectors to higher-grade zones.

Detailed multi-element analysis of all soil geochemical data and integration with new geological and structural mapping and new rock geochemical data will be completed and the results are expected to define potential drill targets at Aberfoyle. Importantly, new insights from this work will also help guide future exploration programs across the Company's portfolio of highly prospective tin-tungsten-lithium projects in northeast Tasmania (Figure 2).

The Company is also currently awaiting assay results from samples of historic drill core from Aberfoyle stored at the Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT) drill core storage facility. The drill core was logged and where micaceous alteration (potentially lithium-bearing) was observed, the core was sampled and submitted for full multi-element geochemical analyses.

Sample Methodology, Analytical Procedures and QA/QC

Soil samples reported here were collected by experienced field assistants using hand sampling techniques with a depth ranging from 30 to 100cm, with an average of 59cm depth.  Samples were coarsely sieved in the field with typically 0.5 to 1 kg despatched to the laboratory. Samples were placed in pre-numbered, calico bags and then into large rice sacks which were sealed for shipping.  On receipt by the laboratory, they were dried and sieved to -180µm (-80 mesh) with both fractions retained (ALS method PREP-41).

Soil samples were delivered to ALS Limited in Burnie, Australia from where they were forwarded to ALS Adelaide for sample preparation. Samples for analysis were forwarded to either ALS Brisbane or ALS Perth. Both the ALS Brisbane and ALS Perth facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Samples were analysed for lithium via inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy after a four acid digestion (ICP-MS; ALS method ME-MS61).

Control samples comprising certified reference samples (including reference material certified for lithium) duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Figure 2. Location of the Company's projects in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia. (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

About the Aberfoyle Project

The Aberfoyle project area straddles the boundary between the Silurian to Devonian Mathinna Supergroup sedimentary rocks and the Devonian Ben Lomond Granite. The historic Aberfoyle (tin) and Storeys Creek (tin-tungsten) mines as well as other vein systems are hosted in the sedimentary rocks and occur as strike extensive systems of sheeted and stockwork veining. Elevated lithium has not previously been reported from the project area.

Historic records and drilling indicate the mineralized vein system at Aberfoyle is up to 60 metres wide, 800 metres in length and extends approximately 400 metres in the down dip direction. The Lutwyche prospect occurs approximately 1 kilometre northeast of Aberfoyle and is comprised of two sets of mineralized veins which can be traced along strike for approximately 750 metres.

An additional sediment-hosted vein system, the Kookaburra, is located 200 metres southwest of the main Lutwyche vein system and is known to be approximately 40 metres wide with an along strike extent of at least several hundred metres.

Mineralization at Storeys Creek is hosted within a 30 to 50 metre wide, north-northwest striking sheeted vein array which dips to the southwest. The system can be traced along strike for 300 metres and extends 400 metres in the down dip direction. The Ben Lomond Granite crops out approximately 1km west of the mine and has been identified at depth at 180 metres below the surface.

Additional poorly known sediment-hosted vein systems occur at Brocks, Eastern Hill and elsewhere in the tenement.

Granite-hosted occurrences are developed throughout the exposed areas of granitoid outcrop and consist of vein, disseminated and breccia style occurrences with associated greisen style alteration. These have given rise to historic small scale hard rock and more extensive alluvial production in the Gipps Creek, Rex Hill , Ben Lomond , Royal George and other areas.

The Company interprets that both sediment- and granite-hosted systems have developed in structural corridors of multi-kilometre extent and that historic exploration has not systematically explored these corridors. TinOne believes systematic exploration of these prospective corridors will result in the definition of high-quality drill targets.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range, Mount Maurice and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Russell Fulton (MAIG), Vice President Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects; future mineral exploration, development and production; and the release of exploration results.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/20/c3874.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TinOne Resources
TinOne Resources

TinOne Resources


TINONE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TINONE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on May 18, 2023 June 2, 2023 and June 26, 2023 raising an additional C$153,000 .  The Company overall raised gross proceeds of C$781,000 issuing a total of 6,508,330 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit (the " Financing ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE ACQUIRES THE PROSPECTIVE TIN-LITHIUM MOUNT MAURICE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it been granted a total of 243 km 2 of new exploration tenure in northeast Tasmania.  In addition, the Company has applied for another 133 km 2 which has been recommended to be granted in the coming months. The road-accessible tenements, collectively called the Mount Maurice Project, are considered prospective for tin and lithium mineralization.  While northeast Tasmania has historically been a tin and tungsten producing region, recent exploration by several companies surrounding TinOne's tenements have focussed efforts on lithium prospectivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open a depth and with potential for new pegmatites further south and to the east.

Drill result highlights from this release:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will be presenting at the London South East Investor Webinar on 25 July 2023 at 18:30. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Phase 2 Exploration Set To Begin As Planned In Early August

HIGHLIGHTS 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 7,205,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Corby G. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2023 .

Century Lithium Appoints New Director (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

Dr. Anderson is a Licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 40 years of global experience in engineering, design, industrial plant operations, corporate level management, education, research, and professional service. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University , an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech , and a PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho . He most recently assisted Century Lithium as its Technical Advisor, Metallurgy.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors," said Bryan Disher, Chair of Century Lithium. "As Technical Advisor, Dr. Anderson has been instrumental in the advancement of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the Company in his new role on the Board of Directors."

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-appoints-new-director-301878450.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c6654.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has staked prospective spodumene bearing pegmatites discovered in the MacKay Lake area of the Northwest Territories immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines. The Mackay pegmatites were identified and staked by North Arrow in an area where, in the 1940's, the Geological Survey of Canada noted tantalite mineralization within tourmaline-muscovite pegmatites. Photos of the pegmatite exposures and spodumene mineralized samples can be found here . Initial prospecting samples from the pegmatites have been submitted for analysis and results will be reported when received.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TinOne Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

TinOne Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

