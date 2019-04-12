Cannabis Big News Roundup: Yield Growth Begins Expansion into China’s Billion Dollar Hemp Market; Ascent Completes Sale of Canadian Business; High Tide Opens its 13th Smoker’s Corner Store
Danielle Adams - April 12th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Ignite International Brands Announces the Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Ignite US
- Next Green Wave Launches 2nd CBD Pet Product – Loki Naturals Tincture
- Cannvas Partners with Leading U.S. Cannabis Kiosk Company, Seed Technology, and Prepares Global Rollout
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Receives Second Pre-Approval for Save on Energy Incentive Program
- CROP Applies for Multiple California Retail Locations and Confirms Shipment of 330,000 Pre-Rolled Cones, With Custom Evolution and Hempire Filters
- Yield Growth Begins Expansion into China’s Billion Dollar Hemp Market
- CB2 Insights Completes Acquisition of Cannabis Evaluation Clinics in Arizona and Colorado
- High Hampton’s Bravo Distro Receives Approval for West Sacramento Distribution Hub
- Khiron Advances Multi-Country Operator Strategy by Signing Definitive Agreement to Acquire Licence in Uruguay
- 1933 Industries’ Alternative Medicine Association Enters into Licensing Agreement and Strategic Alliance with DNA Genetics to Bring Premium Cannabis Products to the Nevada Market
- MYM Partners to Grow 3,000 Acres of CBD-Rich Hemp on the Navajo Nation
- MediPharm Labs Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to “MEDIF”
- Chemesis International Inc. Launches Viverian CBD Products in Puerto Rico
- World Class Announces Strategic Investment in Alkaline Spring and Launch of Capital Markets Communications Strategy
- Ascent Industries Completes Sale of Canadian Business
- High Tide Announces the Opening of its 13th Smoker’s Corner Store
- Spiritleaf Announces Additional Investment from Tilray and Provides Ontario Update
- Heritage: Voyage Signs Agreement with Cannavolve
