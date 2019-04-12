Voyage Signs Agreement with Cannavolve

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) (“Heritage” or “Company”) is pleased to announce Voyage Cannabis Corp. (“Voyage”), a subsidiary of the Company, has signed an agency agreement with Cannavolve Inc. (“Cannavolve”) to support its recreational product sales within Canada.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN;OTC:HERTF) (“Heritage” or “Company”) is pleased to announce Voyage Cannabis Corp. (“Voyage”), a subsidiary of the Company, has signed an agency agreement with Cannavolve Inc. (“Cannavolve”) to support its recreational product sales within Canada. Through Cannavolve’s network, Voyage will gain access to various Provincial Cannabis boards for marketing representation of certain products designated for these locations. Cannavolve will assist Voyage by enhancing the knowledge base of retailors on these products, and implement compliant strategies to assist in capturing a significant market share within Canada.

By utilizing the Cannavolve network, Voyage will be able get its product in front of retail distributors sooner, allowing it to implement a pre-sales program and plan its production schedule more efficiently. All sales are subject to Voyage obtaining its full Sales Licence from Health Canada.

“With the network support and expertise behind Cannavolve we believe Voyage can become a top brand within the adult use cannabis industry” states Debra Senger, CEO of Voyage. “Cannavolve provides us a pathway for widespread retail exposure which will compliment our own medical offerings. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Cannavolve and excited to bring our Voyage products to market very soon.”

About Cannavolve Inc.

Cannavolve is an independent, recreational cannabis sales and marketing agency established to represent Licensed Producers and Licensed Processors of quality-assured cannabis, and global suppliers of cannabis accessories. Cannavolve offers a choice of national or regional licensed non-medicinal retail field coverage, innovative, compliant marketing solutions and government board navigation services. By leveraging analytic data, extensive B2B experience and a best in class sales team, Cannavolve delivers results for our suppliers and retail partners through custom tailored commercial strategies and execution. Cannavolve operates nationally with regional offices in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information, visit Cannavolve.ca

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

The Company is focused on becoming a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licenced producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and BriteLife Sciences which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. Heritage as the parent company, is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

