Cannvas Partners with Leading U.S. Cannabis Kiosk Company, Seed Technology and Prepares Global Rollout

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) (Frankfurt:3CM) (OTC:CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce a definitive partnership with Seed Technology, a California, USA based interactive customer-focused cannabis education platform, granting Cannvas exclusive Canadian rights to distribute co-branded kiosks and related technology to medical clinics and dispensaries across Canada.

“Seed Technology has established itself as a premier purveyor of cannabis education to customers at dispensaries across the United States and we are excited to strategically partner with them and introduce an innovative co-branded concept to a Canadian market craving evidence-based information on cannabis and its potential health benefits,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “Partnering with Seed allows us to offer a wider range of cannabis education products and services through our Cannvas Kiosk initiative to better serve our partners and deliver accessible and unbiased cannabis learning resources to as many Canadians as possible.”

Developed by Horizon Display – leading interactive experts providing and enhancing digital solutions for top brands such as Intel, Tesla, Nike, Disney and more for over 10 years – Seed was created to provide dispensaries with an advanced tool to improve customer experience, support staff and move product. Collaborating with a team of interactive education experts, scientists and cannabis industry specialists, Seed compiles accurate and timely information about cannabis and related products and transforms its research into one of the most advanced interactive education platforms in use at American dispensaries today.

The partnership allows for minimal capital requirements from Cannvas, as the Company gains access to Seed’s existing facilities and services, including its comprehensive in-house system for the manufacturing, distribution and content creation of its kiosks. Plans are in the works to integrate Cannvas – and now Seed – learning kiosks with select health clinics and platforms from coast to coast whereby users engaging with the kiosk have an opportunity to follow up with a licensed medical practitioner, should they so choose, and these clinics or platforms will be among their options. Cannvas and Seed will also collaborate on integrating Cannvas.Me technology and content into Seed kiosks to further improve accessibility to free, unbiased and physician-backed education about the potential health benefits of medical and adult-use cannabis.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all Canadians curious about cannabis consumption but unsure where to turn for reliable, accurate and timely education on its potential health benefits,” said Daniel Davidzon, Director of Strategy and Education, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “Bringing the Seed kiosk brand to Canada increases our chances of reaching active and potential cannabis consumers where they shop, eat, work and live through on-site learning resources like the Cannvas.Me platform and equipping them with the information they need to make informed decisions on cannabis usage prior to speaking to their health care provider.”

About Seed

Seed is developed by Horizon Display—leading interactive experts who have been providing digital solutions for top brands and enhancing retail environments and experiences for over 10 years. Seed was developed to provide dispensaries with an advanced tool to enhance the buying experience for their customers, support their staff, and sell more product. To create Seed, its team of researchers logged thousands of hours across several states speaking to scientists and industry specialists to compile the most up-to-date information about cannabis and related products. Its engineers, interactive education experts and designers then took that content to create one of the most advanced interactive education platforms available in dispensaries today. For more information, please visit getseed.io.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading digital cannabis education and business technology company within the health sciences space. We design and build patient-centric platforms that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers.

For further information: ir@cannvasmedtech.com or visit cannvasmedtech.com

