Chemesis International Inc. Launches Viverian CBD Products in Puerto Rico

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI , OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”),announces it will produce and distribute its all-natural CBD product line Viverian, in Puerto Rico, through its subsidiary Natural Ventures.

Viverian is a hemp-derived CBD product line that promotes healthy living and provides consumers with quick and easy methods of consumption. The product line includes CBD tinctures, as well as capsules that may assist with sleep, relaxation, improved concentration, relief for discomfort, and improved overall health and wellness. These products have been lab tested, are THC free, and made of 100% botanical ingredients.

New regulations from the Puerto Rican Department of Health will allow Natural Venture to utilize its high-quality manufacturing facility. The new regulations allow licensed manufacturing facilities to incorporate hemp derived CBD in to its portfolios as long as the products are entered in to the tracking system and tested through licensed labs in Puerto Rico.

Natural Ventures anticipates Viverian products will be available in dispensaries before April 30th, and will also offer contract manufacturing services for other licensees in Puerto Rico.

“Natural Ventures is a key part of Chemesis’ long term strategy to build a major presence in Latin America, and by launching Viverian, it allows penetration into the Puerto Rican CBD market,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. “Chemesis believes it has an advantage in the Latin American CBD market as it is able to leverage its state-of-the-art facility, its previously announced partnership with First Medical that brings up to 6,000 acres of hemp cultivation, and its all-natural Viverian CBD product catalogue.”

For more information on the products, please visit www.viverian.com

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

