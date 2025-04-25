Copper Investing

Cyprium Gains Full Control of Paterson Copper Project as IGO Withdraws

IGO has spent AU$24 million on exploration at the property since mid-2020.

Hand holding a textured rock with a blurred, earthy background.
Phawat / Shutterstock

Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC Pink:CYPMF) said Wednesday (April 23) that it will assume 100 percent ownership of the Paterson exploration project following IGO's (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF) withdrawal from the joint venture.

The joint venture dates back to June 2020, when IGO signed a deal with Metals X (ASX:MLX,OTC Pink:MLXEF).

Under the arrangement, IGO committed to solely fund AU$32 million worth of exploration activities over the course of 6.5 years to earn a 70 percent interest in the project. IGO has managed the asset since then, investing approximately AU$24 million across multiple drill campaigns and regional targeting programs.

Cyprium went on to acquire Metals X's Western Australian copper assets in March 2021. Now that IGO has decided to exit the agreement with no retained interest, Paterson will revert back to Cyprium effective April 30.

The property is located in Western Australia's prolific Northeastern Pilbara region, and according to the company is contiguous with its Nifty copper complex and Maroochydore copper project.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:CYM
copper investingcopper stocksaustraliawestern australiaasx stockscopper explorationCopper Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

<span>Base Metals Outlook</span> Report

Base Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Base Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.