CSIRO Backs Graphite with AU$400,000 R&D Grant Program
Small- to medium-sized enterprises can apply for AU$50,000 per project until March 30, 2026.
Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has launched a new graphite research and development (R&D) program geared at assisting small- to medium-sized enterprises.
The initiative will allow grant recipients to collaborate with CSIRO scientists and access quality facilities.
“(It) comes at a crucial time,” said CSIRO Principal Research Scientist Adam Best.
“As global supply chains face disruptions, countries are looking to diversify their sources of critical minerals. Australia is well-positioned to become a key supplier of battery-grade graphite.”
Eligible enterprises can receive up to AU$50,000 per project, with the funds assisting them in project areas such as graphite spheronisation and purification, electrochemical testing and recycling and reuse.
According to CSIRO, Australian graphite currently has a "limited" presence in global battery supply chains, but the grant program is looking to change that. The country currently does not produce any graphite.
Still, several companies have been making advancements concerning the metal.
In January, International Graphite (ASX:IG6) was awarded AU$4 million under Western Australia's Investment Attraction Fund. The amount will be dedicated to bulk ore extraction from the company’s Springdale deposit in Western Australia.
The state historically produced 219 tonnes of graphite, and an article published by the Geological Survey of Western Australia calls the battery metal “Western Australia’s unsung resource."
Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) is aiming to be Australia's newest graphite miner via its Kookaburra project in South Australia. It released a prefeasibility study in 2024 and is targeting a Stage 1 final investment decision in late 2026.
While the graphite market has faced challenges in recent years, its long-term outlook remains strong. The Australian Mining Review notes that “in a 2050 net zero scenario, graphite demand increases by four times by 2040.”
CSIRO's new graphite grant is part of the federal government’s Batteries Research and Development Program, which supports the National Battery Strategy, Critical Minerals Strategy and the Future Made in Australia agenda.
“By bolstering domestic research and production, we can contribute to more resilient supply chains and unlock new economic opportunities,” Best added.
Expressions of interest are open until March 30, 2026.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.