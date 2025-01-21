Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Graphite Investing

International Graphite Awarded AU$4 Million by Western Australian Government

The majority of the funds will be used for the bulk extraction of ore from the company’s Springdale deposit in Western Australia.

Wooden battery cutout beside stacks of coins.
sommart / iStock

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has received AU$4 million from the Western Australian government.

A large portion of the funds, which were awarded under the Government Investment Attraction Fund, will go toward the bulk extraction of ore from the company's Springdale deposit in Western Australia.

The money will also be used for process development and customer offtake analysis, and for the installation of state-of-the art, demonstration-scale graphite spheroidising equipment at the Collie graphite-processing and R&D facility.

“This grant acknowledges the critical importance of building a reliable, sovereign supply of battery graphite materials as quickly as possible and the opportunities this opens for WA to attract trade and investment from international markets,” International Graphite Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland said in a January 15 release.

The grant was allocated from the Investment Attraction Fund's New Energies Industries Funding Stream, which is administered by the state's Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support we have received from the WA Government which recognises the importance of backing new industries to create jobs and support a clean energy future,” Worland continued.

Springdale is located in the Albany Frazer Belt, regarded as one of Australia’s most sought-after exploration regions. It is now the second largest graphite deposit in the country and one of the top 15 in the world.

The company shared bench-scale micronising, spheroidising and purification testwork results in October 2024, achieving a loss-on-ignition grade of 99.99 percent on purification testwork. According to International Graphite, this measure exceeds published industry benchmarks of 99.97 percent for anode materials.

The Collie facility will mainly process concentrate from Springdale project once it is in production. It is positioned to be the first purpose-built commercial graphite micronising plant in Australia.

In November 2024, International Graphite was awarded AU$4.5 million under a grant from the Australian government's Critical Minerals Office to fund the construction of the facility.

The latest grant includes a signed two year financial assistance agreement with the state.

It sets out various activities that are expected to be undertaken to meet the objectives of progressing the Springdale graphite resource, plus developing the technology and processes required to produce battery materials.

Access to the funding will be granted to the company once all agreed-upon activities are completed.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: International Graphite is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:IG6
graphite investinggraphite stocksgraphite explorationasx stockswestern australiaaustraliaGraphite Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.