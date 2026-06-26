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|Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Jun. 26, 2026 01:05PM PST|
Fact Checked This article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto space, Spain's National Securities Market Commission has confirmed that there will be no exceptions or extensions to the June 30 MiCA cutoff.
Pierre Borthiry - Peiobty / Unsplash
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (June 26) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$59,633.32, down by 3.1 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, June 26, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,550.78, trading 5.4 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.03, trading 4.4 percent lower in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$68.97, 1 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Here's a breakdown of today’s biggest news in the crypto and blockchain markets, including:
- Binance suspends EU operations over MiCA licensing failure
- CCN: MiCA disqualifies 83 percent of registered European crypto platforms
- SBI Holdings to create Japan's largest crypto exchange
Binance suspends EU operations over MiCA licensing failure
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has notified users across the EU that it is suspending certain operations after failing to secure its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license ahead of the compliance deadline.
The world's largest exchange by trading volume reportedly emailed customers and said it can no longer accept new registrations and will heavily restrict active services in prominent EU nations including France, Italy, Poland, and Spain.
Although Binance assured clients that their existing assets remain secure and accessible, the abrupt operational halt comes just one day after the company withdrew its license application in Greece.
Despite the major setback, Binance management stated that its plans in Europe remain unchanged, expressing confidence that a passportable MiCA license will be secured in the coming months. Insiders report that the exchange now intends to shift its regulatory focus toward securing approval in France.
However, European market watchdogs are pushing back aggressively. Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has explicitly ruled out any regulatory extensions or waivers for unlicensed platforms. CNMV Chair Carlos San Basilio emphasized that there will be absolutely no exceptions to the June 30 cutoff, adding that regulators are currently monitoring how these unauthorized platforms transfer client assets and cash to compliant providers.
Under the impending framework, European investors will be entirely barred from executing new transactions on unlicensed platforms and will forfeit all MiCA consumer protections if they attempt to do so.
CCN: MiCA disqualifies 83 percent of registered European crypto platforms
A report by CCN reveals that only 17 percent of previously registered crypto firms have successfully achieved full authorization under the new MiCA framework.
Out of more than 1,200 entities that held varying national registrations across the 27-member bloc, roughly 210 companies managed to clear the rigorous new regulatory hurdles.
The analysis noted that the transition exposed a gap between operational permissions and institutional infrastructure, as past Virtual Asset Service Provider regimes varied wildly by jurisdiction.
For instance, Estonia's loose regulatory climate historically enabled 641 active crypto licenses in 2021, but that number plummeted down to just 40 by early 2025 as regulators tightened standards ahead of MiCA's arrival. Compliance leaders reveal that many failing firms mistakenly treated MiCA as a minor filing exercise.
Under the stricter new regulations, firms are required to adhere to strict proof of internal asset controls, defined risk ownership, and operational transparency during active compliance breaches.
SBI Holdings to create Japan's largest crypto exchange
Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings (TSE:8473,OTCPL:SBHGF announced it has finalized an agreement to acquire Tokyo-based crypto exchange Bitbank in a transaction valued at approximately US$289 million.
Upon successful completion of the deal, Bitbank will transition into a wholly owned subsidiary of SBI, creating the single largest crypto exchange in Japan by assets under custody.
Under the terms of the transaction, an SBI subsidiary will initially purchase outstanding shares from individual holders before subscribing to a newly issued tranche of Bitbank equity. Bitbank will then utilize the incoming capital proceeds to systematically repurchase and cancel the remaining corporate stakes held by both Ceres and MIXI.
The buyout is scheduled to close around October, pending formal regulatory clearance from Japan's Fair Trade Commission. SBI plans to merge Bitbank's compliance and security protocols into its existing crypto operations, which are currently anchored by its subsidiary SBI VC Trade.
The combined operational entity will oversee an estimated 1.1 trillion yen in assets under custody and service roughly 2.92 million active user accounts across the country.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.