Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Jun. 22, 2026 01:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto space, the CEO of Coinbase is calling for accredited investor changes, and the Truth Social God Bless America ETF is relaunching.
Coinstash Australia / Unsplash
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 22) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$64,418.78, up by 0.5 percent over the past 24 hours.
Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, told the Investing News Network that Bitcoin remains rangebound between US$60,000 and US$67,000 due to persistent exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows and institutional caution, as well as a stronger US dollar continuing to pressure the asset.
“In my view, Bitcoin is likely to continue trading within the 60,000–67,000 USD range in the near term. The market is currently balanced between supportive and restrictive forces," he said. "On one side, ETF selling pressure has eased and global risk sentiment is improving. On the other, Fed policy has yet to create a more favorable backdrop for risk assets, while institutional flows have not sent a strong enough signal to confirm a new bullish cycle."
Bitcoin price performance, June 22, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,732.82, trading 0.1 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.13, trading 1.1 percent lower in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$72.66, 2.3 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Here's a breakdown of today’s biggest news in the crypto and blockchain markets, including:
- Wall Street Journal exposes US$1.9 million in staged Polymarket wins
- Coinbase CEO calls for accredited investor changes
- Bank of England drops individual stablecoin holdings limits
- Truth Social God Bless America ETF gets relaunch
- Pepeto secures dual listing ahead of launch
- Franklin Templeton launches Franklin Crypto
Wall Street Journal exposes US$1.9 million in staged Polymarket wins
A Wall Street Journal investigation has uncovered that Polymarket paid over 800 content creators to post 1,105 fake videos showing fabricated betting wins totaling roughly US$1.9 million.
Creators allegedly filmed on copycat sites like poiymarket.com, using a capital “I” to mimic the real Polymarket, but no actual money was placed. According to the report, the campaign ran from December 2025 through mid-May 2026 and generated more than 140 million views across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Creators received between US$2,000 and US$3,000 per month and were told not to disclose that they were paid. WSJ reportedly reviewed training materials that Polymarket gave creators, including instructions to film on dummy sites.
This deception mirrors broader patterns identified by DayTrading.com’s Finance TikTok Report Card, which analyzed over 20.7 million views of viral finance TikToks and found risk disclosure failures jumped from 30 percent in 2025 to 60 percent in 2026, with 80 percent of videos scoring C or below overall in 2026.
Coinbase CEO calls for accredited investor changes
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong is calling for changes to US accredited investor rules, branding the current wealth-based system as an "outdated" and "regressive tax" that impedes everyday retail investors.
Under the framework established by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 1982, private placements are restricted to individuals with a net worth exceeding US$1 million or an annual income over US$200,000.
Armstrong argued on Yahoo Finance’s Power Players podcast that this logic creates an unfair system where "you have to be rich to get richer," which effectively blocks regular individuals from early wealth-building opportunities.
Instead, he proposed implementing a standardized financial literacy test that would allow anyone to invest in private entities if they demonstrate basic investment competence.
The proposed test would cover fundamental concepts such as analyzing corporate financial disclosures, understanding financial statements and position sizing. Armstrong believes a common set of best practices could be established to safely expand the investor pool and help private companies raise capital.
Coinbase is currently pushing pre-initial public offering perpetual futures contracts for high-profile private firms to non-US users, with plans to bring the product to the domestic market in partnership with the SEC.
Bank of England drops individual stablecoin holding limits
The Bank of England has dropped its controversial proposal to restrict individual stablecoin holdings, opting instead for a single massive 40 billion pound ceiling on systemic coin issuance.
Released via a new draft Code of Practice on Monday, the decision reverses a November 2025 plan that sought to limit individuals to 20,000 pounds and corporate entities to 10 million pounds per digital token.
Domestic issuers aggressively fought the original per-user caps, calling them prohibitively expensive and logistically impossible to enforce across decentralized network. Meanwhile, the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee warned that the caps alarmed crypto founders and veered away from global standards.
Despite dropping user-level restrictions, the decision to maintain a firm 40 billion pound supply limit leaves the UK isolated as the only major economy capping the issuance of its own native currency stablecoins.
By comparison, Europe’s MiCA rules place no limits on euro-pegged tokens, and the GENIUS Act in the US enforces strict asset backing criteria without restricting overall token supply.
Under the Bank of England's framework, issuers must back their tokens with 70 percent short-term UK government debt and 30 percent in central bank deposits, with interest payouts strictly banned.
The draft code remains open for public feedback until September 22.
In an emailed statement, Marcos Viriato, CEO and co-founder of Parfin, the developer of Rayls, said:
“This isn't just a regulatory milestone. For the first time, institutions in the UK have a real roadmap for how digital money fits into the financial system.
“For years, the debate has centred on legitimacy. The conversation is becoming much more operational. Institutions are focused on how digital money moves, how it settles and how it fits within existing compliance and risk frameworks. The challenge is turning regulatory clarity into systems and processes that can support adoption at scale.
“Looking ahead, the bigger opportunity lies beyond simply issuing stablecoins. As adoption grows, the conversation will increasingly turn towards interoperability, settlement, and how different forms of digital money work together. The UK has set a clear direction of travel, but building the infrastructure needed to support that future is a much bigger challenge than writing the rules.”
Truth Social God Bless America ETF gets relaunch
The relaunch of the Truth Social God Bless America ETF (ARCA:YALL), announced on Monday by Yorkville America Equities and Truth Social Funds, is part of a strategic expansion of the Truth Social Funds suite, part of the fintech brand from Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT).
According to a press release, the fund is built on a fundamental belief in American strength, values and opportunity. The ETF will be managed by its founder, Adam Curran of Curran Financial Partners.
“I’m incredibly proud to see the God Bless America ETF enter its next chapter with Yorkville America and the Truth Social Funds family,” he said. “This fund was built on a belief in American strength, values, and opportunity — and it’s exciting to align with partners who share and are expanding that vision.”
“We are proud to welcome the God Bless America ETF into the Truth Social Funds family,” said Steve Neamtz, CEO, Yorkville America Equities. “Adam Curran’s America-First approach and proven track record align completely with our values and objectives for this platform.”
Pepeto secures dual listing ahead of launch
Emerging crypto presale Pepeto has secured a second major cryptocurrency exchange listing to run alongside its highly anticipated debut on Binance. The dual-listing strategy aims to provide presale participants with two concurrent waves of high-volume liquidity the exact moment open trading goes live.
The project, which is led by a former Binance developer, has already pulled in over US$10.28 million in early capital by blending a utility-focused exchange token architecture with viral Shiba Inu-style meme branding.
The platform promises to soon operate a completely fee-free exchange ecosystem crossing the Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana networks, reinforced by a zero-cost asset bridge and an AI smart contract security tool.
Franklin Templeton launches Franklin Crypto
Franklin Templeton has completed its acquisition of 250 Digital, a spinoff from crypto venture firm CoinFund, and has formally launched Franklin Crypto, an active digital-asset management division built for institutional investors.
Effective with this closing, Franklin Crypto will offer institutional investors actively managed cryptocurrency strategies, integrating the investment capabilities of the former 250 Digital team with Franklin Templeton’s global distribution. Former CoinFund executives Christopher Perkins and Seth Ginns will co-lead Franklin Crypto alongside Tony Pecore.
Franklin has been building its crypto capabilities since 2018. The 250 Digital agreement was announced on April 1.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
From Your Site Articles
- Beyond Bitcoin: An Investor's Guide to the Altcoin Landscape ›
- Crypto Market Forecast: Top Trends for Crypto in 2025 ›
- 13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025) ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto Mining Stocks ›
- Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in 2024 ›
Related Articles Around the Web
https://x.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Outlook Reports world
Featured Blockchain Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.