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Jun. 17, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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Binance is facing a potential ban on servicing EU clients starting July 1 as its application for a regulatory license is reportedly on the verge of rejection.
Vadim Artyukhin / Unsplash
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (June 17) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$64,178.02, down by 2.1 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, June 17, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com, told the Investing News Network that Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase as investors adopt a cautious stance amid uncertainty regarding global developments:
“One of the main factors influencing BTC’s performance is the progress of negotiations between the United States and Iran. The announcement of a preliminary peace agreement initially generated strong optimism across global markets, boosting risk assets and reducing demand for traditional safe havens. However, the lack of definitive details regarding the commitments made by both parties has led investors to adopt a more cautious approach.
“On the institutional front, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to reflect a less enthusiastic environment among some investors. Recent capital outflows over several consecutive weeks indicate that part of the market is reducing exposure to the sector, favoring segments with stronger growth prospects, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence and technology infrastructure.”
While short-term sentiment has weakened, Massabni noted that the cryptocurrency continues to show resilience, with institutional participation remaining high compared to previous cycles; however, the hawkish tone delivered by the central bank this afternoon could generate additional short-term pressure on digital assets.
Despite current pressures, the analyst points to Bitcoin's shrinking supply and limited issuance as structural drivers that could continue to provide long-term support. Upcoming market sessions will be critical in determining whether Bitcoin resumes its upward trend or continues to consolidate.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,732.77, trading 3.4 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.18, trading 3.2 percent lower in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$71.67, trading 2.8 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Fed holds rates steady
The US Federal Reserve concluded its first meeting led by Chair Kevin Warsh, with officials voting to keep interest rats unchanged at 3.5 to 3.75 percent. Looking forward into the future, the new dot plot has eliminated hopes of future near-term rate cuts, even suggesting the next move could be a hike.
In his debut press conference, Warsh did not submit his own individual rate projection, but emphasized the Fed’s commitment to bringing inflation to the 2 percent target.
He also announced a new taskforce to overhaul communication operations. He noted that economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace, with job gains matched by workforce growth.
Bitfinex Alpha had warned that a hawkish Fed outcome could be dangerous for Bitcoin, with negative ETF flows and Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, unable to fund further purchases due to its perpetual preferred share, STRC, trading below its US$100 par value.
“Our base expectation is that BTC holds a range between the US$60,000 shelf and the US$68,266 quarterly open until one side resolves it, with the burden of proof on the bulls. The relief rally can extend, but turning it into a trend requires the bid to come back, and that is a question of flows and the Fed, not of price patterns," Bitfinex analysts said.
This afternoon’s outcome could send Bitcoin back toward the US$60,000 support zone.
“A daily close back below US$60,000 and the US$59,200 cycle low would open the thin air gap toward the Realised Price at US$54,000,” analysts at the firm also said.
Binance expansion at risk over MiCA license rejection
Binance could completely lose its permission to serve EU clients next month as its application for a license under the EU's landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework is on the verge of rejection, according to a Reuters exclusive.
Under MiCA rules, cryptocurrency firms must secure formal authorization from an EU member state by the end of June to continue servicing customers across the bloc. Gaining a license in just one country acts as a powerful regulatory "passport," allowing an exchange to legally operate across all 27 EU member states.
Binance submitted its application through Greece's Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), but the regulator is expected to turn down the filing according to individuals familiar with the matter.
If the Greek application is officially rejected, Binance will lack the necessary authorization to continue its operations across the EU when its current regulatory permissions expire on June 30.
Despite the looming enforcement action, Binance published a blog post claiming that the HCMC had actually completed its review and considered the application compliant with MiCA requirements before passing it to the European Securities and Markets Authority for final review.
Binance co-CEO Richard Teng had previously praised Greece as an ideal regulatory base in Europe due to its security profile and labor force.
Coinbase unveils tokenized stock trading
Crypto giant Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) unveiled plans to launch options trading for both cryptocurrencies and traditional equities, expanding its ecosystem to become a comprehensive financial hub.
Differentiating its upcoming tokenized stock initiative from existing market derivatives or IOUs, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the product will feature real, on-chain stocks backed one-to-one that provide automatically paid dividends to holders. Ahead of the formal equity options rollout in the coming months, the exchange will allow users to transfer their existing traditional stock portfolios directly onto a newly robust Coinbase trading platform.
The firm is also introducing a feature enabling clients to borrow capital against their staked Solana, alongside launching new prediction market contracts for time-based crypto price movements.
State Street launches institutional stablecoin reserve fund
The 234 year old financial titan State Street (NYSE:STT) has officially expanded into the crypto economy with the launch of the State Street Stablecoin Reserves Money Market Fund under the ticker SSCXX.
Managed by the bank's investment arm, the specialized Rule 2a-7 government money market fund is structured exclusively for stablecoin issuers to hold the liquid cash reserves backing their digital tokens.
The fund plans to invest solely in cash, short-term US Treasuries, and repurchase agreements with the strict goal of maintaining principal preservation, liquidity, and a stable US$1 net asset value.
Crypto bank Anchorage Digital and State Street Bank and Trust seeded the initial capital for the fund, which was designed to comply with the reserve guidelines established by the federal GENIUS Act passed in July 2025.
State Street's launch follows similar tokenization and cash management pushes from legacy competitors BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.