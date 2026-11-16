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Nov. 16, 2026 12:05PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, JPMorgan Chase reported roughly US$981 million in crypto holdings as of September 30, according to Decrypt’s tally of the bank’s quarterly 13F filing.
BoliviaInteligente / Unsplash
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (November 16) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$65,001.2, trading 0.5 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
In comments sent to the Investing News Network, Bitfire Research pins Bitcoin's slide on several pressures hitting at once rather than one shock, including hotter-than-expected US inflation data, higher oil prices and expectations of a tougher stance from the US Federal Reserve. Bitfire says that makes Bitcoin, which pays no interest, less appealing.
Selling in artificial intelligence and chip stocks has also spread to the crypto space. Money leaving US spot Bitcoin funds and a shrinking supply of stablecoins have left less cash ready to buy.
Bitfire notes that losing streaks of six weeks or more are rare for Bitcoin. The firm says this one is different from 2014, 2018 and 2022 because no big exchange or crypto lender has failed. In Bitfire’s view, the selling looks like large investors cutting risk through funds and regulated brokers, not a crisis inside crypto. Still, the firm says that doesn’t mean Bitcoin has hit bottom and expects “a broad, volatile range” rather than a quick rebound.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, November 16, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$1,821.59, trading 0.4 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$0.95, trading 0.7 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$71.48, trading 0.5 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Musk backs push to reinstate Huang at NVIDIA
- StarkWare’s Ben-Sasson rebuts Saylor, urges Bitcoin to start quantum prep
- DBS, JPMorgan launch 24/7 cross-border tokenized deposit transfers
- JPMorgan 13F shows US$981 million across Bitcoin ETFs, Strategy and Coinbase
- ICE, Abra partner on segregated institutional crypto custody
- University of Texas at Austin shares research on crime money in crypto
- StablecoinX reports third quarter results
Musk backs push to reinstate Huang at NVIDIA
Elon Musk has backed a campaign to return Jensen Huang to the helm of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), days after Huang resigned as CEO. “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X.
Musk said earlier that it would be “an honor” to hire Huang. The “Stand with Jensen” open letter calls on NVIDIA's board to bring Huang back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. It has drawn more than 160,000 signatures, with more than 7,500 signatories identifying themselves as NVIDIA employees.
Huang has discussed a return with confidants, the Financial Times reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. One ally told the paper a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is being assembled to lobby for his reinstatement and will seek White House support, with Huang’s backing.
Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member on November 12, capping a week of reports of affairs — one with Alice Huang, a former executive at NVIDIA customer Megaspeed who US officials suspect of spying for China, and one with a NVIDIA executive who reported to Huang. CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.
NVIDIA will report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday (November 17).
StarkWare’s Ben-Sasson rebuts Saylor, urges Bitcoin to start quantum prep
StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson has challenged Strategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) Michael Saylor on quantum computing, arguing that the threat to Bitcoin is real and that the network’s community should start preparing now.
“I love Bitcoin. The Bitcoin community should speed up preparations for Q-day,” Ben-Sasson wrote on X on Sunday (November 15). Q-day refers to the point when a quantum computer can break the cryptography that secures networks like Bitcoin. Ben-Sasson was responding to a post made last week by Saylor in which he dismisses concerns about Q-day and states that no quantum computer can yet break Bitcoin’s cryptography.
Ben-Sasson cited quantum researcher Scott Aaronson’s estimate that “we could see a sufficiently powerful quantum computer before the next U.S. president is sworn in,” a timeline he said is shorter than Saylor assumes.
He agreed in part with Saylor’s warning against upgrading Bitcoin too quickly. “Not wanting to upgrade ‘too quickly’ should not result in upgrading too slowly. The time to start is now,” Ben-Sasson wrote.
DBS, JPMorgan launch 24/7 cross-border tokenized deposit transfers
Singapore's DBS Bank (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Kinexys by JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have launched a live service allowing corporate and institutional clients to move tokenized US dollar deposits between accounts in the US and Singapore 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.
Unlike stablecoins issued outside the banking system, tokenized deposits are regular commercial bank deposits recorded on a private blockchain so they can move instantly without waiting for traditional bank wire cutoffs.
By recording standard bank deposits on private blockchains rather than relying on outside stablecoins, the banks let clients shift cash instantly across time zones when traditional wire networks are closed.
The system links DBS Token Services with JPMorgan's Kinexys Blockchain Deposit Account network, using blockchain settlement platform Partior to coordinate transfers. Moving funds between the blockchain network and traditional bank accounts still pauses for a three hour maintenance window every Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.
Payments giant Ant International is the first live customer.
JPMorgan 13F shows US$981 million across Bitcoin ETFs, Strategy and Coinbase
JPMorgan Chase reported roughly US$981 million worth of exposure to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Strategy and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) as of September 30.
That's according to Decrypt’s tally of the bank’s quarterly 13F filing. The outlet estimates that the total likely tops US$1 billion once the bank’s stakes in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Bitcoin miners are counted.
The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT), run by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), makes up the largest piece. JPMorgan reported 11,408,930 shares of the ETF worth about US$540 million, up from roughly US$356 million a quarter earlier, and its share count rose 9.6 percent. Smaller positions in Bitcoin ETFs from Grayscale and Bitwise bring JPMorgan's current spot Bitcoin ETF exposure to around US$549 million.
The bank reported 848,932 Strategy shares, up 36 percent from 624,387 at the end of June. That position’s value rose to about US$131.3 million from US$57.9 million, reflecting both the added shares and a gain in Strategy’s share price. A Coinbase stake of roughly US$301 million rounds out the core holdings, alongside positions in Robinhood and miners Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Hut 8 (TSX:HUT,NASDAQ:HUT).
JPMorgan also disclosed sizable options tied to IBIT and Strategy.
CEO Jamie Dimon has previously called Bitcoin worthless and likened crypto to a fraud, even as his bank builds out digital asset services. In October, JP Morgan Asset Management issued its first Bitcoin forecast, projecting a 10 percent compound annual return over the next 10 to 15 years. The bank has also rolled out JPM Coin, a deposit token tied to bank dollars on Ethereum, and explored tokenized stocks with BlackRock and the DTCC.
ICE, Abra partner on segregated institutional crypto custody
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and digital asset financial services firm Abra announced a partnership designed to bring regulated, third-party custody to institutional crypto lending and investment strategies.
Under the agreement, ICE Digital Trust, ICE’s New York-regulated qualified custodian, will hold client collateral in segregated accounts for US dollar loans issued through Abra Credit. The deal extends to advisory clients of Abra Capital Management, an investment advisor registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, whose strategy assets will be held independently at ICE Digital Trust rather than on Abra’s balance sheet.
By separating custody from lending and asset management, the structure aims to eliminate counterparty and rehypothecation risks that plagued institutional crypto borrowers in previous downturns. Collateral held at ICE Digital Trust can only be released under pre-agreed controls shared among the borrower, Abra Credit and the custodian.
At launch, the program supports Bitcoin, Ether and Solana as loan collateral, with additional digital assets slated to follow. The rollout is initially open to select institutional clients.
“Historically, borrowing against Bitcoin meant trusting your lender with the asset,” said Abra CEO Bill Barhydt in Monday’s release. “That model is done.”
University of Texas at Austin shares research on crime money in crypto
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin estimates that more than US$773 billion linked to crime moved through crypto exchanges on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron between 2021 and 2025.
The working paper, released on Monday, has not been peer-reviewed. The research comes from a team led by John Griffin, a finance professor at the university whose earlier work tracing crypto scam money informed the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ reporting on crime money reaching major exchanges.
His team followed money from wallet addresses named in crime reports to the exchanges where it landed. The share of crime money was smallest on Bitcoin and largest on Tron. The headline figure is the authors’ own estimate, worked out partly with computer models. “Overall,” the authors said, “these findings challenge the crypto industry narrative that criminal crypto activity is de minimis and suggest many avenues for tighter monitoring.”
StablecoinX reports third quarter results
StablecoinX (NASDAQ:USDE), a digital asset infrastructure firm and major holder of Ethena's ENA token, reported Q3 revenue of US$477,993, up 666 percent from the US$62,372 it brought in during the second quarter.
The growth came mainly from its Decentralized Verifier Node network, which checks cross-chain crypto transfers. Total transfers verified by the network topped US$6 billion in September, doubling from US$3 billion in mid-August.
The company posted a GAAP net loss of US$100.2 million, largely due to a US$91 million non-cash accounting charge tied to changes in the value of warrant liabilities and a US$7.3 million loss on converted notes.
Stripping out those non-cash swings, its adjusted operating loss was US$19 million.
StablecoinX finished the quarter with US$10.4 million in cash and US$226.2 million in total assets, anchored by a treasury of roughly 3 billion ENA tokens, about 20 percent of the token’s total supply. The company notes that its ENA holdings are now unlocked, and Ethena governance has approved a regular ENA token buyback framework.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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