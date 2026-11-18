StablecoinX Inc. (Nasdaq: USDE) is a publicly traded company offering investors exposure to the stablecoin economy through its strategic focus on the Ethena ecosystem, one of the world's largest issuers of digital dollars. The Company operates across infrastructure services, infrastructure software, and distribution services, each purpose-built to advance and scale the Ethena ecosystem. As stablecoins increasingly serve as foundational infrastructure for global payments, decentralized finance, and digital capital markets, StablecoinX combines the accessibility of a public listing with direct participation in one of the fastest-growing segments of global finance.