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Jun. 15, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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Bitcoin hit a two week high on news that the US and Iran have reached a deal to end their conflict.
efks / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 15) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$66,552.15, up by 4.3 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, June 15, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Despite Bitcoin’s rebound, analysts are pointing to reluctance among traders who remain skeptical of ceasefire-driven rallies after two similar episodes unraveled earlier this year.
“The April deal collapsed, and US strikes broke a second truce on June 9, with Bitcoin giving back the entire relief move both times. The market is treating June 19 in Switzerland as the real timestamp, not Sunday's headlines,” said Nicolai Sondergaard, research analyst at Nansen, in an email to the Investing News Network (INN)
Sondergaard continued:
“What we can see onchain is that the underlying bid has been building quietly in the background. Wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 million BTC added close to 11,000 BTC between June 11 and June 13, roughly US$700 million at current prices. Exchange outflows have also remained net negative across major venues, which is consistent with accumulation rather than distribution.
“The ETF picture is more mixed. We have seen five consecutive weeks of net outflows totaling nearly US$1.8 billion, although June 12 broke that streak with US$85.85 million in net inflows led by IBIT and FBTC. One day does not confirm a reversal, but it is the first sign that institutional buyers may be starting to re-engage.
“The real macro catalyst for Bitcoin this week is the Fed, not the ceasefire. Markets are focused on the updated dot plot and what it signals about the future path of rates. A more hawkish outlook would likely keep liquidity conditions tight and weigh on institutional demand, while a softer path could support renewed inflows. Lower oil prices resulting from a sustained Iran deal could help ease inflation pressures, but that is the transmission mechanism worth watching rather than the ceasefire headline itself.”
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,819.66, trading 9.4 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.27, trading 12.1 percent higher in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$75.12, trading 11.2 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Exchanges scrap tokenized SpaceX offerings
Crypto exchanges Binance, Bybit and Bitget were forced to abruptly cancel and refund their tokenized SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPXC) offerings after infrastructure provider xStocks failed to deliver the underlying shares.
To soften the blow, Binance will distribute US$1 million worth of actual SpaceX shares via its new bStocks platform to affected participants, while Bybit is issuing manual interest rewards for capital held during the campaign.
An xStocks spokesperson blamed overwhelming retail demand for the allocation failure, noting that its SPCXx tokens were strictly designed to provide price exposure rather than direct corporate ownership.
SpaceX shares ultimately debuted at an initial offering price of US$135 before rapidly skyrocketing more than 26 percent to change hands at US$172.31. The public listing drove the company's corporate valuation past US$2.2 trillion, reportedly minting Elon Musk as the world's first trillionaire in the process.
Crypto-native demand for AI-linked equities
Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC, is highlighting the growing trend of crypto-native traders investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-linked US equities via futures, index products, tokenized assets and pre-market opportunities.
A MEXC blog post shows that US equity futures volume rose 85 percent, while stock index futures volume increased 134 percent. AI-related spot volume grew 53 percent, while futures volume rose 75 percent month-on-month.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) led demand, with futures volumes increasing by 465 percent and 151 percent, respectively.
Usi suggests that this trend signals a new, selective and fast-moving layer of equity demand forming within crypto-native platforms, driven by the need for speed and flexibility as market conditions shift.
“The bigger signal is that a new layer of equity demand is forming inside crypto-native platforms,” he said in a statement emailed to INN. “As AI and megacap technology stocks account for a larger share of US market performance, that demand will become more selective, faster-moving and more cross-market."
Usi continued, “Crypto-native users will want to act on the AI-led equity trade across futures, index products, tokenized assets and pre-market opportunities. If tech-led flows reverse, users will need speed and flexibility to adjust their exposure before the next market rotation.”
Japan’s "big three" megabanks to launch unified yen stablecoin
Three of Japan's most important financial groups — MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking — have formed a joint council to co-issue a yen-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin by March 2027. The banking giants are committing shared infrastructure to deploy the asset under a formalized trust agreement layout.
The initiative operates directly under the Financial Services Agency's Payment Innovation Project to leverage a combined US$7 trillion corporate asset base, creating the largest institutional stablecoin network in Asia to date.
Under updated compliance mandates that took full effect on June 13, the megabank stablecoin will be fully reserved through a mix of cash and short-term Japanese government bonds held in trust.
Kraken rolls out perpetual futures for US traders
Kraken has introduced perpetual futures alongside spot, margin and CME‑listed crypto futures on its unified trading interface, Kraken Pro, with the contracts listed on Bitnomial, an exchange that is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and owned by Payward, Kraken's parent company.
Until now, US‑domiciled users wanting perps were effectively pushed to unregulated or lightly regulated offshore venues or CME futures. Initially offering perps on major assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP, Cardano, Chainlink, DOGE, Litecoin and Avalanche, the company has plans to expand the list and collateral options over time.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.