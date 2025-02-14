Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Crypto Market Recap: WLFI Launches Strategic Token Reserve

World Liberty Financial said the reserve aims to reduce market volatility, support DeFi investments and foster partnerships with institutions backing tokenized assets.

A reserve full of Bitcoins.
Екатерина Чумаченко / Adobe Stock

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (February 14) as of 9:00 AM UTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

Bitcoin started the day trading at US$97,078, recording a 1.2 percent increase over 24 hours.

The period's trading range saw a high of US$97,509 and a low of US$95,258.

Meanwhile, Ether was priced at US$2,733.80, marking a rise of 3.2 percent over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2,733.80 and a low of US$2,618.75.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$200.61, 4.5 percent higher over 24 hours, after hitting a daily high of US$201.12 and a low of US$190.14.
  • XRP rose to US$2.73, marking an 11.4 percent increase. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of US$2.77 and a low of US$2.42.
  • Sui (SUI) is trading at US$3.65, near its highest valuation of the day and a 4 percent increase. It achieved a daily high of US$3.68 and a low of US$3.44.
  • Cardano (ADA) is up, priced at US$0.808, reflecting a 2.6 percent increase over 24 hours. Its highest price on Friday was US$0.8260 and its lowest was US$0.7765.

Crypto news to know

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto platform in which US President Donald Trump holds a financial stake, announced the launch of a strategic token reserve aimed at supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other leading cryptocurrencies.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, WLFI said the reserve will help mitigate market volatility, enable investments in decentralized finance and facilitate partnerships with financial institutions contributing tokenized assets.

The move comes as Trump and his family expand their crypto ventures.

In addition to WLFI, Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) recently announced its shift into financial services tied to crypto. Trump's $Trump meme coin has generated millions in fees, and WLFI has recorded US$500 million in token sales.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

