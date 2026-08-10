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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Aug. 10, 2026 09:05AM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed a procedural motion on August 8 to advance the CLARITY Act, but a final floor vote on the landmark crypto framework has been delayed until lawmakers return from their August recess in mid-September.
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Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (August 10) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$64,917.34, trading flat over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, August 10, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$1,914.84, trading flat over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.03, trading 0.5 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$76.51, flat over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Senate majority leader advances CLARITY Act before recess
- Trump Media terminates Crypto.com ventures
- Grayscale pulls SEC filings for Cardano, Hedera and Polkadot ETFs
Senate majority leader advances CLARITY Act before recess
Senate Majority Leader John Thune moved early on Saturday (August 8) morning to set up a key procedural vote on the CLARITY Act before lawmakers leave Washington for August recess.
The filing queues up the landmark cryptocurrency bill for immediate floor consideration when the Senate reconvenes in mid-September. Republican leaders still need to secure at least 60 votes to pass the legislation, requiring support from all 50 Senate Republicans and at least eight Democrats.
The bill would establish the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for digital assets.
Negotiations stalled ahead of the recess over a central ethics provision prohibiting public officials and their families from profiting off digital asset ventures. Democrats are demanding stricter enforcement mechanisms and divestment requirements targeting President Donald Trump, who reported over $US1.4 billion in family crypto income last year.
While analysts warn that a tight three week legislative window in September reduces the odds of passage before midterm elections, supporters remain hopeful for a final floor vote.
Trump Media terminates Crypto.com ventures
Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) has mutually agreed with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition to terminate their proposed cryptocurrency treasury venture, Axios first reported.
Interim CEO Kevin McGurn confirmed that the company is abandoning plans for Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a SPAC initiative designed to build a corporate treasury around Crypto.com's Cronos blockchain token.
The entities also canceled a related digital asset services agreement and scaled back plans to integrate prediction markets directly into the Truth Social platform.
Trump Media will instead pursue a simpler marketing arrangement that promotes Crypto.com prediction market products to Truth Social users without operating the underlying financial infrastructure.
McGurn explained that a saturated digital asset treasury market prompted new leadership to streamline operations and refocus resources on core media assets. The company is also seeking to complete its pending merger with fusion energy firm TAE Technologies before the end of the year.
Grayscale pulls SEC filings for Cardano, Hedera and Polkadot ETFs
Asset manager Grayscale Investments filed Form RW withdrawal requests with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to cancel registration statements for three proposed altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The withdrawals eliminate pending S-1 applications for the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF, the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF and the Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF. Grayscale cited Rule 477 under the Securities Act of 1933, stating that the firm no longer intends to proceed with distributing registered trust shares. The filings confirm that the SEC never declared the registration statements effective and that Grayscale issued no shares under the prospectuses.
Following the announcement, prices for Cardano, Hedera and Polkadot each dropped over 2 percent within 24 hours. Hedera has fallen over 30 percent during the past two months to trade at $0.068.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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