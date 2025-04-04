Blockchain Investing

Crypto Market Recap: Circle, Klarna and Chime May Delay IPOs Amid Global Uncertainty

Cryptocurrencies recovered on Friday after seeing losses, marking the end of a tumultuous week as global trade tensions and political shifts continued to rock the markets.

Bitcoins stacked with a rising price graph in the background.
CreativeIMGIdeas / Adobe Stock

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (April 4) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price update

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) had recovered to US$83,879.15, up 2.3 percent in 24 hours. The day's range has brought a low of US$81,950.04 and a high of US$84,497.52.

Bitcoin performance, April 4, 2025.

Bitcoin performance, April 4, 2025.

Chart via TradingView.

The crypto market staged an apparent recovery by the end of Friday's trading session. US President Donald Trump's announcement of new global tariffs has unsettled financial markets, as reflected in risk assets.

Ethereum (ETH) is priced at US$1,808.88, a 1.3 percent increase over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of US$1,772.16 and a high of US$1,823.14.

Altcoin price update

  • Solana (SOL) is currently valued at US$122.36, up 6.2 percent over the past 24 hours. SOL experienced a low of US$114.16 and a high of US$123.31 on Friday.
  • XRP is trading at US$2.12, reflecting a 3.5 percent increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency recorded an intraday low of US$2.04 and a high of US$2.15.
  • Sui (SUI) is priced at US$2.27, showing a 2.4 percent increase over the past 24 hours. It achieved a daily low of US$2.18 and a high of US$2.30.
  • Cardano (ADA) is trading at US$0.6606, reflecting a 3.5 percent increase over the past 24 hours. Its lowest price on Friday was US$0.6667, with a high of US$0.6325.

Crypto news to know

Trumps tap crypto after Trump Organization’s "cancellation"

Eric Trump has revealed to CNBC that his family's business pivoted toward the cryptocurrency sector following what he describes as "unprecedented financial deplatforming."

After the Trump Organization faced legal scrutiny and banking restrictions — including the closure of over 300 accounts by Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) — the Trump brothers decided to turn to digital assets.

This led to the creation of World Liberty Financial, a US dollar-backed stablecoin venture, and American Bitcoin, a new Bitcoin-mining company co-founded with Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) CEO Asher Genoot.

According to Eric Trump, the shift to crypto was as much about financial opportunity as it was about resistance.

He claims that during what he calls a "war on the industry," major banks were shutting down accounts simply for holding Bitcoin, and regulatory agencies were targeting crypto firms through aggressive lawsuits.

Now, with Donald Trump back in the White House, the US has taken a more crypto-friendly stance, including signing an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve and pardoning Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht.

Atkins moves closer to SEC chair position

US lawmakers in the Senate Committee on Banking voted to advance Paul Atkins as chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday (April 3) through a final vote of 13 to 11.

If approved, Atkins will take over for Gary Gensler, who resigned as chair on January 20. Gensler's term ends in June 2026, after which Atkins will serve a second consecutive term that will terminate in 2031.

Atkins' nomination will now move to a full Senate vote on a yet-to-be-determined date. Experts predict a likely confirmation. Interim Chair Mark Uyeda is currently sitting in the role.

Coinbase files for XRP futures contracts

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) filed on Thursday with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch futures contracts tracking Ripple’s token, XRP.

“We’re excited to announce that Coinbase Derivatives has filed with the CFTC to self-certify XRP futures — bringing a regulated, capital-efficient way to gain exposure to one of the most liquid digital assets,” Coinbase said in an X post that day, adding that it anticipates that the contract will go live on April 21.

Monthly-settled, margined contracts will trade under the symbol XRP. Each contract will represent 10,000 XRP, worth about US$20,000 at the current value. Trading will halt if the spot XRP price deviates over 10 percent in an hour.

In other news, Grayscale filed an S-1 application with the SEC on Friday to convert its Grayscale Solana Trust into a spot SOL exchange-traded fund trading under the ticker symbol GSOL.

Circle, Klarna and Chime may delay IPOs

A Friday report from the Wall Street Journal suggests that stablecoin firm Circle may delay its initial public offering (IPO). The event was originally slated for April 11, according to the firm's S-1 filing.

“Circle had been nearing its next steps in going public but is now watching anxiously before deciding what to do,” the news outlet's report reads, before suggesting that fintech companies Klarna and Chime may also postpone their IPOs amid ongoing market turmoil triggered by the unfolding global trade war.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
financeblockchain investingtradingBlockchain Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector

Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.

Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.