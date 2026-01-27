Nextech3D.ai Launches Universal "Nextech Credit" System: An AI-Powered Enterprise Currency

Unified Credit System Built by Nextech3D.ai Empowers Enterprise Clients to Spend Seamlessly Across Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), the AI-first technology leader in AI event solutions and 3D modeling, today announced the launch of Nextech Credit™. This universal enterprise credit system is a proprietary Nextech3D.ai innovation designed to power its entire ecosystem, including the Krafty Labs platform.

Nextech Credit™ serves as a single, dollar-denominated currency (1:1 with the USD) that allows enterprise companies to centralize their procurement. Once purchased, these credits can be spent interchangeably across all Nextech3D.ai business units, including Eventdex (registration/ticketing), Map D (spatial navigation), and Krafty Labs (virtual and in-person engagement).

The Nextech Credit™ Incentive Ladder: Driving Enterprise Scale

To incentivize long-term commitment and multi-platform adoption, Nextech3D.ai has launched the Credit Incentive Ladder. This tiered reward structure provides bonus credits and premium services to enterprise partners who consolidate their engagement spend within the Nextech ecosystem.

Tier

Investment

Universal Perks & AI-Driven Incentives

Tier 1: Starter

$25K-$50K

Standard 1:1 pricing; access to all Nextech AI platforms & reporting.

Tier 2: Growth

$75K-$150K

Bonus Credits; Priority scheduling; Quarterly strategic planning.

Tier 3: Enterprise

$250K+

Larger Bonus Credits; Dedicated Success Manager; Custom AI reporting.

"Nextech Credit™ is the engine that will drive our 2026 expansion," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "By creating a Nextech-branded credit system that powers Krafty Labs and our other platforms, we are making it easier for global brands to buy from us. One PO now unlocks our entire AI-powered suite."

A Unified Ecosystem: Krafty Credit Powered by Nextech

With the launch of this system, Krafty Labs is now fully integrated into the Nextech3D.ai financial infrastructure. This "Powered by Nextech" approach ensures that engagement programs-from virtual team building to global in-person expansions-are all fueled by the same Nextech Credit™ currency.

Key Ecosystem Benefits:

  • Interoperable Spending: Buy credits for a trade show on Map D and spend the remainder on a Krafty Labs wellness program.

  • Internal Portability: Credits can be transferred between HR, Marketing, and Operations departments within a single organization.

  • Centralized Efficiency: Single procurement approval for multiple engagement use cases with a 12-month usage window.

  • Dollar-Denominated: 1 Nextech Credit = $1 USD.

Nextech3D.ai believes this enterprise credit model encourages customers to consolidate event and engagement spend within a single AI-powered platform, increasing long-term customer value.

Competitive Advantage in Enterprise AI Event Solutions

Nextech3D.ai believes the Nextech Credit™ system provides a meaningful competitive advantage in the enterprise AI event and engagement market:

  • Increased Share of Wallet: Prepaid credits incentivize customers to deploy more engagement programs across the platform.

  • Higher Platform Stickiness: Annual credit balances encourage ongoing usage rather than one-time events.

  • Improved Revenue Visibility: Prepaid enterprise credits provide clearer forecasting and customer commitment.

  • Enterprise-Friendly Adoption: Familiar credit-based purchasing models reduce procurement friction while enabling future innovation.

By combining AI event software and enterprise credits, Nextech aims to position Krafty Labs as a long-term engagement operating layer rather than a transactional service provider.

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"Nextech Credit™ is designed to help enterprise customers engage with our AI event platform more easily and at greater scale. By allowing organizations to pre-fund engagement and allocate credits across teams, we simplify procurement while increasing platform adoption."

Nextech3D.ai has also renewed its share purchase warrant program, issuing 6,163,187 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to service providers as part of their employment and consulting agreements. Each Warrant grants the right to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.14 for a one-year period. The Warrants will be exercised in equal monthly tranches, with recipients able to either receive shares or participate in a managed sale program for cash proceeds. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding and retaining its talented workforce, while also aligning their interests with the company's long-term success

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company provides registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers worldwide.

Website: Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg / CEO and Director866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai Corp



Nextech3D.ai
