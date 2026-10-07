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Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 07, 2026 06:22AM PST
The acquisition secures Cenovus's position as one of Canada's largest heavy oil producers.
ronniechua / Adobe Stock
Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) struck a C$5.7 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH,OTCPL:ATHOF), betting that Ottawa's expedited approval of a new Pacific pipeline will unlock stranded production growth in the Canadian oil sands.
The deal adds approximately 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to Cenovus's thermal operations, with the company targeting an expansion to 115,000 bpd by 2032. Cenovus reported total upstream production of roughly 970,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2026.
Beyond the McMurray thermal assets, the takeover hands Cenovus full ownership of Duvernay Energy, a subsidiary in which the two companies currently hold a joint equity partnership. The consolidation simplifies development in the Kaybob Duvernay area, where Cenovus anticipates growing output to 20,000 boepd.
“This Transaction recognizes the value our team has created and allows Athabasca shareholders to realize substantial value today, with the opportunity to participate in future upside through Cenovus shares," Athabasca President and CEO Rob Broen said in a statement. "Cenovus is the right long-term operator for these assets, with the scale, financial capacity, technical expertise and proven execution record to accelerate their development and realize their long-term potential.”
The transaction, expected to close in December, prices Athabasca shares at C$12.00 each. Under the arrangement, Athabasca shareholders will receive a mix of cash and Cenovus equity, structured as a maximum of 75 percent cash and 35 percent shares.
Following the announcement, Athabasca shares surged over 14 percent in morning trading, while Cenovus shares dipped 2.8 percent.
The buyout arrives a year after Cenovus’s C$8.6 billion acquisition of MEG Energy and aligns with the federal government's push to expand fossil fuel infrastructure. Last Thursday (October 1), Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Ottawa will fast-track the regulatory review for the proposed Pacific Link pipeline.
The 1-million-barrel-per-day export pipeline to the west coast aims to diversify the Canadian economy away from the US amid ongoing tariff pressures from the Trump administration. Ottawa intends to complete the single federal regulatory review process by September 2027.
During a conference call with analysts, Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie indicated the company could leverage the expanded export capacity by advancing Athabasca's Corner project three years ahead of schedule, targeting roughly 40,000 bpd of production from the site by 2032.
Despite the aggressive production outlook, the federal government has stipulated that large-scale carbon capture and storage implementation is a prerequisite for the new pipeline. Major oil sands operators, including Cenovus, have not reached a final investment decision on the required carbon capture infrastructure.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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