Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 786 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022. The company had upstream projects across Western Canada; crude oil production
and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the U.S., and commercial fuel operations across Canada.