Top 5 US Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2022
Major oil and gas stocks with high dividend yields offer investors the opportunity for steady cash flow. Here’s a look at the five top US oil and gas dividend stocks.
Major oil and gas stocks have historically offered investors high dividend yields.
In 2021, oil and gas stocks recovered from the pressure placed on demand by COVID-19 lockdowns. Heading into 2022, a lack of new supply in the face of rising demand has some analysts calling for a multi-year bull market.
Because of all of these factors, this segment of the stock market is flush with dividend yields of over 8 percent. A dividend is part of a company’s profits that is paid out regularly to shareholders, typically quarterly. “The dividend yield is a financial ratio that represents the dividend income per share, divided by the price per share,” as per Investopedia. “It is considered a sign of clear financial health and confidence for a company to pay out dividends.”
For those who prefer a long-term approach to investing, stocks with high dividends allow for a steady flow of income and the opportunity for investors to increase equity holdings.
The Investing News Network has compiled a list of the five top US oil and gas dividend stocks as of March 1, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. The energy sector companies on this list have strong dividends yields of greater than 8 percent, as well as debt-to-equity ratios (total equity divided by total liabilities) of less than 0.36. This ratio shows how much company financing is generated from debt rather than equity.
1. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)
Market cap: US$117.98 million; dividend yield: 10.52 percent; debt-to-equity ratio: 0.0
First on this list of top US oil and gas dividend stocks is VOC Energy Trust. Formed by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, the trust acquires and holds 80 percent of the net profits interest from the production and sale of its interests in oil and natural gas properties operating in Kansas and Texas.
VOC Energy Trust’s high-yield dividend and low debt-to-equity ratio is highly attractive to investors. In January 2022, the firm raised its quarterly dividend by more than 53 percent to US$0.25 per share. The move up constitutes the fourth consecutive quarterly dividend raise for VOC Energy Trust.
2. China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)
Market cap: US$78.141 billion; dividend yield: 9.84 percent; debt-to-equity ratio: 0.352
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, is another oil and gas dividend stock with a high dividend yield and a low debt-to-equity ratio. The company is China’s leading energy and chemical company. Its operations run the full gamut of the oil and gas lifecycle and supply chain, including exploration, production, refining, storage and transportation. Aside from those pursuits, Sinopec imports and exports crude oil, natural gas, refined oil products, petrochemicals and chemicals.
Although Sinopec's dividend has dropped by 10 percent more than 10 times in the past decade, it has also experienced consistent growth and has paid out nearly half of its US$10.8 billion in earnings over the past year.
3. Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)
Market cap: US$19.819 billion; dividend yield: 9.6 percent; debt-to-equity ratio: 0.266
Headquartered in Texas, Coterra Energy conducts oil and gas exploration and production in the US. The company is primarily focused on approximately 175,000 net acres within the Marcellus shale located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Over the past decade, Coterra has increased its dividend by 31.58 percent annually.
4. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)
Market cap: US$503.01 million; dividend yield: 9.58 percent; debt-to-equity ratio: 0.171
Falcon Minerals acquires and owns royalty and mineral interests in oil and gas properties in North America, including approximately 256,000 acres in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk formation in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. The company’s assets also include royalties on approximately 95,000 acres and 300 wells in the Appalachian region, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
Falcon Minerals only began paying a dividend in late 2018. However, in that relatively short time span, the company’s dividend has grown by more than 71 percent.
5. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)
Market cap: US$2.516 billion; dividend yield: 8.98 percent; debt-to-equity ratio: 0.0837
Black Stone Minerals has exploration operations in several prime US oil and natural gas districts, including the Louisiana-Mississippi salt basins, the Western Gulf, the Permian basin, the Palo Duro basin, the East Texas basin, the Anadarko basin, the Appalachian basin, the Arkoma basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth and Southwestern Wyoming.
This diversification, coupled with a high dividend yield and a low debt-to-equity ratio, has attracted investment from hedge funds such as Crescent Capital Consulting and Annandale Capital.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
