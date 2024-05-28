Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Rare Earth Investing

Arafura Makes Financing Progress with Up to US$300 Million for Nolans Rare Earths Project

The company is targeting US$775 million in senior debt funding for Nolans, which is located in Australia's Northern Territory. With this week's commitment of up to US$300 million it is 68 percent of the way there.

Businessmen shaking hands.
ASDF_MEDIA / Shutterstock

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) announced it has received conditional approval for up to US$300 million in debt financing for its Nolans project from Export Development Canada (EDC).

Located in Australia's Northern Territory, Nolans is a rare earths mining and processing operation focusing on the production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr). These elements are critical for manufacturing the permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and a variety of other high-tech applications.

Arafura is aiming to secure a total of US$775 million in senior debt funding to advance the asset.

"Debt financing from EDC signifies the increasing geostrategic importance of the Nolans Project and securing global diversity in the NdPr supply chain," said Managing Director Darryl Cuzzubbo in a Monday (May 27) announcement.

"EDC has responded strongly to Nolans as a strategic opportunity that will underpin the electrification economy. NdPr is critical in electrical vehicles, wind turbines, and robotics. We are thrilled to be working with EDC and remain impressed with their innovative thinking and commitment to accelerating a lower carbon future," he added.

The rare earths sector is seeing increasing attention due to its critical role in green technologies, and as countries around the world make efforts to diversify their supply away from China, which dominates the sector.

In addition to customary terms, the EDC debt financing will be conditional on Arafura achieving an 80 percent binding offtake target for Nolans. The company's broader funding strategy for Nolans involves various export credit agencies and government agencies. Arafura has already secured conditional Australian government approval for a US$533 million debt financing package. The arrangement includes participation from the government's Critical Minerals Facility.

The company is currently working with commercial banks and securing loan guarantees to meet its funding goals.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ARAFF
rare earth stocksasx stocksrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22265.05-108.33
TSXV611.03+4.62
DOW38852.86-216.73
S&P 5005306.04+1.32
NASD17019.88+99.09
ASX7788.30+60.70

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2359.32+7.05
Silver32.11+0.48
Copper4.87+0.02
Oil80.28+0.45
Heating Oil2.50+0.02
Natural Gas2.63+0.04
×