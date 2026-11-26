Goldera Exploration
Gold-copper explorer focused on district-scale projects in Canada’s top mining jurisdictions including Ontario’s Abitibi Gold Belt, Quebec and New Brunswick.
With China's export ban pause expiring and the US still heavily reliant on imports, early stage gold-antimony explorers are adding to the domestic supply conversation.
Global antimony production in 2025 was recorded at an average of 110,000 metric tons, with China accounting for 40,000 metric tons, or roughly 36.37 percent. For years, these figures have been treated as routine, reflecting China’s entrenched dominance in the sector.
On November 27, 2026, China’s suspension of its antimony export ban to the US is set to expire, placing supply security back in focus. America’s import-dependent antimony supply must now turn to new sources, creating investment opportunities in domestic projects poised to fill the gap.
Interest in antimony climbed in 2025 following discussions on geopolitical and supply chain strategies, underlining the silvery-gray metalloid’s role in energy transition and defense.
Once overlooked, antimony is now classified as a critical mineral in several countries, including the US. The US Geological Survey highlights antimony’s role in lead-acid batteries and flame retardants in its critical minerals list.
Fastmarkets said that flame retardants account for roughly 50 percent of global antimony use, adding that demand from plastics, textiles and construction materials is expected to remain stable.
It also points to the rapid growth of the photovoltaic industry as a key long-term demand driver, with antimony mainly used in solar cover glass to boost light transmission.
In the defense sector, military applications of antimony include the strengthening of bullets and armor-piercing rounds. This scientifically happens by mixing with lead as a hardening agent, reducing deformation compared to pure lead. Studies suggest that in the US, the hardening agent typically contains 1 to 3 percent antimony by weight.
Antimony is also found in explosives, night vision goggles, nuclear weapons and flame-retardant military uniforms. Its compounds allow for the conversion of photons (light particles) into electrons, making it usable for other optical technologies like infrared sensors and laser sighting.
China, along with Russia and Tajikistan, controls about 90 percent of global antimony production. In 2025, Russia and Tajikistan followed China’s lead, accounting for 32,000 metric tons and 22,000 metric tons, respectively.
Data from the US Geological Survey shows that global mine output fell from 153,000 metric tons in 2020 to 110,000 metric tons in 2025, with overall antimony production expected to increase by approximately 6 percent through 2030. Recycling also supplied only around 12 percent of estimated US consumption in 2025, with the remainder coming from imports. This scenario leaves the country highly vulnerable to geopolitical shocks such as China’s export restrictions.
Prices of antimony have already doubled since the restrictions announcement in 2024, reaching a historical high of US$59,750 per metric ton in July 2025, then declining months later, around September. Fastmarkets assessed in-warehouse Rotterdam metal at US$18,300 to US$19,000 ton in October 2026, about 70 percent below the peak.
Commodities price group Sunsirs said in a report that the supply/demand gap for antimony also peaked in 2025 at 34,000 to 39,000 metric tons, its highest in five years. Domestic antimony prices were also significantly higher than international ones, with the price difference exceeding 80 percent. An article by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) adds that gallium exports were significantly below pre-restriction levels a year after the export controls were implemented, suggesting that the US defense industry “may need to rely on diversified sourcing of antimony from several smaller producers to meet demand over the next several months.”
Antulio Borneo, vice president of the North America PET/Polyester Chain, told the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services in a podcast that the current situation on antimony is also driving price increases in US PET resins, which can be broadly classified into bottle, fiber or film grade, named according to the downstream applications.
“Some negotiations are ongoing (in terms of antimony) … but it still is a matter of supply and demand.”
All things considered, the US is making its own moves to enhance domestic extraction, processing and refinement of antimony. The Department of War announced an investment of US$27 million in Defense Production Act Title III funds to United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) in late February 2026.
The company said it aims to support more mining, and to modernize and expand its Montana refinery with the budget. It also wants to make more antimony products that nobody else in the US can.
The US government’s Defense Logistics Agency has also previously announced plans to stockpile several critical metals, including antimony. A five year contract worth up to US$245 million from the US Defense Logistics Agency was secured to supply antimony metal ingots for the defense stockpile.
Fastmarkets reported that the contract aims to supply 6,685,871 pounds, or about 3,026 metric tons, of antimony metal ingots to the National Defense Stockpile over five years. Reuters highlights that it aligns with domestic efforts to shore up supply chains for strategic materials amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing dependence on foreign sources, particularly China.
The global antimony market size was US$2.5 billion in 2025 and is assessed at US$2.6 billion in 2026. It is expected to grow US$4.7 billion by 2035, Research Nester said.
Sunsirs states in its report that in the long term, global antimony resource grades are declining, and production capacity growth is weak. “The scarcity and strategic importance of antimony will drive prices into a long-term upward trend, especially as the demand for high-purity antimony increases,” the outlook reads.
However, this growth in demand underscores the investment potential in stable, non-Chinese supply chains. As demand rises, projects in secure jurisdictions will command premium valuations.
Beyond primary production, CSIS also recommends that the US continue investing in domestic capabilities.
Canadian gold and copper explorer Goldera Exploration (TSXV:GERA) is among the emerging players in the antimony space. It holds a 65 percent interest and is the operator of the Acadian Gold joint venture, where a 2026 soil sampling outlined a gold-tungsten-antimony anomaly. Thirty-five percent of the project is held by Lode Gold Resources (TSXV:LOD,OTCQB:LODFF).
Acadian Gold is located in Northern New Brunswick, Canada. It combines the 334.5 square kilometer Riley Brook project and the 111 square kilometer McIntyre Brook project into a 445 square kilometer land package.
The company reported that the 2026 soil sampling at Riley Brook had outlined a gold-tungsten-antimony (with arsenic) anomaly measuring 4 kilometers by 2 kilometers in the south of the property.
CEO and Director Charles Tanocai said the anomaly “coincides with geophysical and geological features consistent with an intrusion-related gold and critical mineral system” that provides a more focused basis for evaluating Acadian Gold’s potential.
The anomaly is joined by a smaller 300 meter by 300 meter gold-antimony anomaly at Haystack Mountain in the north.
Both anomalies remain open, and soil sampling has covered only about 30 percent of the property, leaving substantial portions to be evaluated.
Antimony is a critical mineral at the intersection of national security and resource scarcity. While prices have cooled from the 2025 peak, structural issues such as China’s dominance and the US’ reliance on imports remain.
With China’s suspension of its antimony export ban to the US set to resume, the urgency for antimony will spotlight companies that hold potential to supply it. Goldera Exploration provides early stage exposure through its stake in the Acadian Gold joint venture, offering a peek at how new gold-antimony discoveries can contribute to growing antimony supply.
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