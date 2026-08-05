Goldera Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: GERA) is a discovery-driven Canadian gold and copper exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential exploration assets across Canada's premier mining districts. Created through the spin-out of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.'s exploration portfolio, Goldera is focused on unlocking value through systematic exploration of district-scale gold 56890-13\#5855722v6 and copper projects in Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, with interests in the Yukon, supported by an experienced technical and capital markets team.
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*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Goldera Exploration ( TSXV:GERA ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Goldera Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Goldera Exploration is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.
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This profile contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Goldera Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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