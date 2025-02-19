Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Nickel Investing

Anglo American to Sell Nickel Business to MMG for Up to US$500 Million

The transaction includes Anglo American’s Barro Alto and Codemin ferronickel operations, along with two development projects.

"Anglo American" written on a phone screen with the words "buy" and "sell" behind it.
Photo For Everything / Shutterstock

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has agreed to sell its Brazil nickel operations to MMG Singapore Resources, a subsidiary of MMG (OTC Pink:MMLTF,HKEX:1208), for a cash consideration of up to US$500 million.

According to a Tuesday (February 18) press release, the transaction includes Anglo American’s Barro Alto and Codemin ferronickel operations, along with two development projects, Jacaré and Morro Sem Boné.

The purchase price comprises an upfront payment of US$350 million, a potential price-linked earnout of up to US$100 million and a further US$50 million contingent on a final investment decision for the development projects.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory and competition approvals, with completion expected by Q3 2025.

Anglo American Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said the sale is a key milestone in furthering the company’s restructuring strategy, which involves divesting certain assets to focus on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.

“Today’s agreement, together with those signed in November 2024 to sell our steelmaking coal business, is expected to generate a total of up to US$5.3 billion of gross cash proceeds, reflecting the high quality of our steelmaking coal and nickel businesses,” Wanblad explained, adding that the company sees MMG as a safe and responsible operator.

MMG Chief Executive Cao Liang described the acquisition as a strategic move to diversify the company’s asset base and expand its presence in Latin America, highlighting MMG’s longstanding collaboration with Anglo American.

Anglo American’s nickel operations serve both the stainless steel and battery sectors, and Barro Alto is the only nickel mine globally that is certified by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance.

Together, the company's assets produced 39,400 metric tons of nickel in 2024.

Since last year, Anglo American has been refocusing to concentrate on key commodities while divesting non-core assets.

As mentioned, in November 2024, it reached agreements to sell its steelmaking coal business.

Anglo American has also announced plans to divest its De Beers diamond unit, and is proceeding with the planned demerger of its platinum operations, which is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Platinum remains key for the automotive industry, and despite growing demand for electric vehicles, which do not use platinum-group metals, the company believes supply constraints in South Africa could support future pricing.

Anglo American will retain a 19.9 percent stake in the demerged platinum unit, but will not have board representation. The company has stated that it intends to gradually reduce its stake over time.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
LSE:AAL
nickel stocksnickel investinglse stocksbrazilNickel Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Nickel

Ready to invest in nickel? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Nickel Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.