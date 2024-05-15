Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Diamond Investing

Anglo American Plans De Beers Sale After Rejecting BHP Offer

Anglo American is looking to sell its De Beers diamond business as part of a planned restructuring. Changes are also in store for its coal, nickel and platinum divisions.

"Anglo American" written on a phone screen with the words "buy" and "sell" behind it.
Photo For Everything / Shutterstock

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) announced plans to divest its De Beers diamond business as it moves to restructure in the face of a takeover bid from rival miner BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP).

In a Tuesday (May 14) press release, the company said it wants to streamline its operations and focus on high-demand sectors such as copper, iron ore and crop nutrients, creating what it believes is a "future-enabling portfolio."

The move comes after Anglo’s rejection of BHP’s US$38.8 billion bid in late April. If it had gone through, it would have been one of the resource industry's largest mergers and would have produced the world’s leading copper producer.

“We expect that a radically simpler business will deliver sustainable incremental value creation through a step change in operational performance and cost reduction,” said Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad.

Anglo hopes that by streamlining its portfolio it will be able to position itself favorably in the rapidly evolving mining sector, particularly as demand for materials critical to renewable energy and electric vehicles continues to rise.

The restructuring would also involve the demerger of Anglo American Platinum (OTC Pink:AGPPF,JSE:AMS), and the divestment of the company's steelmaking coal business. Anglo will explore options for its nickel operations.

Anglo plans to reduce its investment in its Woodsmith potash mine in North Yorkshire, England, as well.

A hurdle for the offloading of De Beers is the Botswana government's 15 percent stake in the business.

In a media call, Wanblad expressed support for the growth strategy Anglo has developed for De Beers, but said the company thinks it is "better executed by different owners and in a different structure."

Anglo American acquired De Beers in 2011, buying the Oppenheimer family's 40 percent stake for US$5.1 billion.

Like other luxury goods, diamonds have experienced a decline in global demand. De Beers, which both mines diamonds and produces synthetic gems through its Lightbox Jewellery unit, has responded by limiting supply and offering flexibility to contracted customers. In February, Anglo announced a US$1.6 billion impairment charge on the division.

Reuters notes that a London listing for De Beers could be advantageous for the sluggish UK stock market, which has attracted only 2 percent of European initial public offering volumes this year.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
AAL:LN
diamond investingdiamond stocksm&aDiamond Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22371.91+72.08
TSXV615.70+12.43
DOW39884.33+14.95
S&P 5005295.54-1.56
NASD16688.37-9.95
ASX7881.30+127.60

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2404.95+26.92
Silver30.61+0.93
Copper5.02+0.14
Oil79.57+0.34
Heating Oil2.48+0.04
Natural Gas2.60+0.10
×